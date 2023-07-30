Close to Home: Main Street bridge is falling down

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Here in the sleepy hamlet of Monte Rio on the Russian River we don’t take things too seriously. Most conversations on local matters end with a shoulder shrug and the saying, “It’s the river, what can you do?”

But when a log jam on Dutch Bill Creek near the Russian River damaged pilings for the Main Street bridge during the March flood, life in our little town was upended.

Thomas Graven

At first, only the northbound lane in front of Bartlett’s Market was closed. Folks were still allowed to turn right off the bridge and proceed onto Main Street, while the northbound lane was coned off and traffic was detoured a half-mile around Fir Road.

Many drivers coming north refused to use the detour and insisted on trying to go through in the southbound lane. They started getting into standoffs with folks turning off the bridge. Firearms were threatened, bug spray was sprayed, tensions ran high, and there was much honking of horns. Firefighters and the regulars at Bartlett’s were breaking up scuffles as drivers refused to yield.

Before long, the powers that be closed both lanes of the bridge with concrete bollards and sent all traffic down the Fir Road detour. This runs right by our house, giving us and our neighbors a rude awakening from our bucolic forest-dwelling dream.

The clear chirps of ospreys high in the sky and the mellifluous trills of Pacific wrens have been overridden by air brakes, diesel engines and, once an hour, some combination of profanities, followed by, “Don’t you know how to use a turn signal?”

Let me offer a particular thanks to the boys in the big lifted 4x4 trucks who have to rev their engines at the stop sign every time, just in case someone in a 2-mile radius is hard of hearing and didn’t notice them sitting 6 feet up in the air. Likewise, it’s a joy when 15 Harley-Davidsons come through, with every one of them revving and backfiring as they go by, causing the ground to shake. (Damn, I’m looking forward to the age of electric vehicles).

There have been several public meetings to discuss how the county won't do this and can't do that. It’s a foreboding omen that nearby Moscow Road has been closed for years now due to a landslide and road collapse. The word from the meetings is that we might have to wait several years before the bridge can be repaired, using Federal Emergency Management Agency money. Those of us who live here wonder how that’s going to fly when the intersection of Fir Road and Bohemian Highway gets flooded up to car door height with the first 5 inches of rain.

Already the detour is causing the Fire Department delays in responding to residents on the north side of the Russian River. When the detour is impassable in the rain, what will happen?

Based on the regular screeching of brakes at Fir and Bohemian, a serious accident is unfortunately unavoidable. Good news, though, the ospreys don’t seem to mind. They are probably thinking … It’s the river, what can you do?

Thomas Graven is a retired principal and teacher. He is a resident of Monte Rio.

