Close to Home: Making a better democracy

In the United States we like to think of ourselves as a democracy. Are we really?

We vote in the United States, but voting alone doesn’t make a country a democracy. The people in China and Russia vote. Are those countries democracies?

So, what does it take to be a real democracy? Scholars point to many things. But at the core, a country is a democracy when people feel they have real, ongoing control over their government. Do you feel we have control over our government?

If the United States isn’t a democracy, then what is it? The United States is a republic, a “representative” government. We vote for representatives and then give them the power to make decisions on our behalf. Many countries do this, and in general it makes sense. However, we in the United States have given up virtually all decision-making power and responsibility to representatives and retained almost no power to participate as individuals in the process.

The results of this approach aren’t pretty. According to Pew Research, only 17% of Americans trust the federal government to “do the right thing most or all of the time.” If we want to restore trust in our government, we could start by putting more trust in the people. Dare we actually become what we think we already are — a democracy?

What might we do? Some ideas:

— Give people the final say on national policies and laws.

Referendums allow citizens to vote on laws proposed by the government. As a result, people feel they have the final say in things that affect their lives. People feel more empowered and trust the process more.

If this idea takes you back a bit, don’t fret. Other countries have identified and are using various safeguards to ensure referendums work well.

For example, in Switzerland, major legislation requires a “double majority” for passage. A double majority meaning that 50%-plus of the population and 50%-plus of the states must approve. This double-majority approach helps ensure that states with smaller populations, and maybe different points of view, have a fair say in important decisions. Power sharing like this promotes trust in their government.

— Return to real representation in the House of Representatives.

For democracy to succeed in the United States, effective representation will be essential. Citizens are busy with the stuff of life and can’t be expected to spend lots of time studying all the issues and voting on all sorts of things. This means that for democracy to work, we must fix our representative system.

One possible fix is to increase the number of representatives in the House.

Our founders envisioned one representative for every 30,000 citizens. Today we have 435 Representatives in the House representing 330 million people. That comes out to about one representative per 758,000 people. What happened?

Other countries have far more representatives relative to their population than we do. For example, Germany, with a population of 83 million, has 709 representatives in its “house.” The United Kingdom, with a population of 67 million, has about 650 members in its House of Commons.

For the House of Representatives to be truly representative, we need more members — maybe a lot more.

— Establish better representative accountability.

To ensure that our representatives maintain their focus on doing the right thing for the country, we could require “in-and-out financial audits.” This approach would require that on the day a representative takes office and the day after leaving office, he or she would undergo a top-to-bottom financial audit. Any unusual changes would be carefully investigated. If we are going to have representatives, we need to make sure we get good ones.

These ideas should get us started on the road to real democracy. As we proceed, there are more improvements we can make.

It’s on us. The country is struggling. We all know that. Down deep I think we all know that it will not fix itself. We need to do something. Here’s our chance.

Joe Leadem, a management consultant, lives in Santa Rosa.

