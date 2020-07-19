Close to Home: Making sure California is ready for fire season

There is no question that with this year’s “new normal” drought, the upcoming peak fire season will be challenging. Those of us who are responsible for emergency response are on high alert; if winter and spring are any indication, summer and fall will test us all.

As state leaders prepare, the public safety community needs a commitment to prioritize emergency communications and allow all assets to be deployed to support our readiness. On top of extraordinary weather conditions, we will be grappling with a scenario that couldn’t have been predicted even six months ago.

State and local public safety budgets are being cut across the board. The COVID-19 pandemic, combined with the lower budgets that are threatening reduced forces, promises to make this one of the most challenging fire seasons in history. Firefighting and evacuations will be more complex because of the necessary health and safety precautions required to help protect both first responders and the public.

Complicating our efforts to respond to these unforeseen events are ubiquitous public safety power shutoffs, which affected millions of people last year. As frontline first responders, we understand that electric utilities implement power shut-offs as a tool to prevent fires when wind conditions elevate the possibility that a power line could spark a fire. It is one of several important tools, but it cannot be relied on unilaterally the way it was last year.

More than an inconvenience, power shut-offs create downstream public safety risk, disrupting hospitals, home medical support equipment, transportation, communications and state and local public safety operations. Commercial power is essential and when the grid goes down the most vulnerable among us are even more vulnerable. State officials are rightfully taking action to make sure communications networks are ready. At the forefront of their efforts: developing a plan to deploy backup power to keep wireless communications going when the power grid fails.

When it comes to ensuring emergency communications, in advance of fire season, we need to allow every backup power solution to be pressed into service, including mobile generators, on-site solutions and every available energy technology. Yes, we will need a renewed commitment to innovation from electric utilities by investing in safe, clean and reliable microgrids. During a crisis, however, we can’t afford to foreclose on any solutions.

Ultimately, state leaders will need to hold to an aggressive schedule for bringing a safe and reliable power grid back online. There is no real substitute for commercial power and the countless services consumers need, including dialysis machines, wheelchairs and pharmaceutical refrigeration.

It isn’t feasible or good policy to allow utilities to continue using power shut-offs as the preferred fire prevention strategy. We need more comprehensive vegetation management, active monitoring in high-risk areas and significant investments to upgrade failure-prone transmission and distribution equipment.

We can’t lose any more time before the conditions form the next perfect storm.

Kim Zagaris is the retired state fire rescue chief of the Governor's Office of Emergency Services. Tony Gossner is fire chief for the city of Santa Rosa and Cal OES fire and rescue mutual aid operational coordinator for Sonoma County.

