Close to Home: Making this election safe and secure

As with so many other aspects of our daily lives, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the November election in significant ways. The Registrar of Voters Office has been working tirelessly to ensure the upcoming election is smooth and, most of all, safe.

Unlike in previous elections, our office, like those all across the state, will be mailing all active, registered voters a ballot for the Nov. 3 general election. These ballots will start going out on Monday. We know that some people still prefer to cast their ballots in person, but in this time of COVID-19, utilizing the vote-by-mail ballot is the best way to keep voters and poll workers healthy and to limit exposure.

Voters will still have many choices, however. They can choose to return their ballots by mail, deposit them in one of 20 secure drop boxes or turn them in at any of the 30 in-person voting locations around Sonoma County. Voters who need to, or prefer to, vote in person will still have the ability to do so at one of these in-person sites.

The ballots should arrive in your mailbox no later than Oct. 19. We are encouraging everyone to cast their ballot as early — and as safely — as possible this election. We are also offering a new service — the ability to track your ballot much as you would track a package. By logging on to WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov, you will receive text or email status alerts concerning when your ballot was mailed out, when it was received by our office and when it is ready to be counted.

Ballot return envelopes have prepaid postage and are treated as first class mail. No stamps are needed, but envelopes must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3 to be counted.

The drop boxes will be open on Tuesday and will close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. The in-person voting locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2, as well as from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Unlike in elections, any voter can vote at any in-person voting location. Masks and social distancing will be required for the protection of other voters and poll workers. Voters who need or chose to vote in person are encouraged to do so before Election Day to avoid lines. The list of voting locations as well as drop boxes can be found at sonomacounty.ca.gov/wheretovote

Finally, despite the dire political discussions you may hear in the news media these days, we don’t anticipate any problems with this all-mail election. More than 82% of voters in Sonoma County are already signed up to permanently vote by mail, so we are quite accustomed to this process. But here’s the key for ensuring there’s no problem with your vote: You must remember to sign the envelope of your vote-by-mail ballot. If you forget, the Registrar of Voters Office will send you a letter notifying that you either forgot to sign or that your signature doesn’t match the signature on file. You will have a limited amount of time to respond and fix the problem.

Sonoma County and California have extensive security procedures and processes in place to prevent such fraud as voter impersonation and voting multiple times. For example, when registering to vote, a voter is asked to provide either a California driver’s license or the last four digits of their Social Security number. They are also required to provide their name, date of birth, residence address and signature. That information is then cross-checked against state records to ensure that voters are citizens and are not registered elsewhere. If a voter reregisters in another county, their registration is automatically canceled in our county. We do regular voter roll maintenance, including using information from the U.S. Postal Service, the Department of Motor Vehicles, the courts and public health (death records), to update the voter file.

We also utilize different color ballots and watermarks for every election, and there are multiple iterations of ballots based on the contests and measures that appear on them. For this election, Sonoma County has 122 different types of ballots. Each ballot is sent to a specific voter, and there are voter-specific barcodes on the outgoing and return ballot envelopes.

I just want to assure you all that the Registrar of Voters Office has been working hard to ensure this election is smooth and successful. You can do your part by voting early — and by voting safely.

Deva Marie Proto is clerk-recorder-assessor-registrar of voters for Sonoma County.

