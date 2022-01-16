Close to Home: Marin Headlands is model for developmental center campus

The future of the open space lands and historic campus in the heart of Sonoma Valley at the former Sonoma Developmental Center remains uncertain and contentious after the first round of public hearings on potential land use and planning options.

The magnificent expanse of 745 acres of open space is prioritized for conservation. But the value and connectivity of those mostly wild lands and the critically important Sonoma Valley wildlife corridor will be forever fractured if the 200-acre historic main campus at the center is urbanized and a new town built as Sonoma County planners propose.

Three similar variations of urban-style development feature hundreds of new single-family mostly market-rate homes, a hotel, restaurants, commercial and office space and a new road. Each version creates an entirely new community on rural lands in the heart of an agricultural valley that is without transit, services, shops or schools. Each option would comprise the biggest single subdivision and sprawl development in the history of Sonoma Valley — equal to the combined housing units of the Temelec, Chanterelle and Flags subdivisions built in the 1970s at the south end of the valley.

All three options would drastically increase driving and associated greenhouse gas emissions and undermine decades of city-centered growth policies in Sonoma County. The plans also conflict with local, county, regional and state policies to reduce climate-changing emissions, achieve equitable housing and preserve biodiversity.

The Board of Supervisors plans to choose one of the proposed alternatives for a final Sonoma Development Center specific plan on Jan. 25. The plan would then proceed to environmental review. Picking one of the proposed plans and moving forward now would be a tragic mistake and a failure of vision for this unique and rich expanse of public property, which has huge potential as a world-class site for conservation, community and open space access for all.

Instead of pushing forward, the county and the state of California should put on the brakes and think 50 to 100 or even 200 years ahead and consider a model more like the Marin Headlands. Those lands were put into public trust when the military left after World War II and are now part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. The old buildings are reused for park operations, including some staff housing, as well as by nonprofits and the public. The beaches and trails are free and open to all, with buses from nearby San Francisco. Recall that at one time a huge subdivision was planned there, known as Marincello. But civic activists stopped what seemed inevitable at the time. We can do the same at the developmental center.

The Sonoma Developmental Center lies nestled among the trees in Glen Ellen.

That state legislation that set parameters for reuse of the site needs to be revisited as it severely constrains the planning. It was adopted before the state surplus, before COVID and before many new climate, housing and conservation investments and polices were adopted by the Newsom administration. For example, the developmental center’s open space lands could be incorporated into the new initiative to conserve 30% of state-owned lands by 2030.

Now is the time for the county and the state to correct course in collaboration with the community for the reuse of the Sonoma Developmental Center. We can do it if we have the vision and the will. And I think we do. As local environmental hero Bill Kortum always said: “Don’t be hesitant in expressing yourself in your love of the landscape,” and “Don’t give up.”

Teri Shore, an environmental policy and communications consultant, is a 40-year resident of Sonoma Valley.

