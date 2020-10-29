Close to Home: Measure P is wrong path to oversight

The proponents of Measure P continue to promote false talking points, such as deputies are against it because they are against oversight. The Deputy Sheriffs’ Association isn’t against oversight. The Sheriff’s Office has had civilian oversight since 2016 and has adopted meaningful and lawful recommendations on multiple occasions.

One of several reasons we oppose Measure P is the manner in which it was brought to the voters. Prior to Measure P being placed on the ballot, the Board of Supervisors said they would create an ad hoc committee to discuss possible amendments from the Evelyn Cheatham ordinance. After discussion and engagement with stakeholders, the board could amend the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Oversight and incorporate elements of the proposed ordinance. The affected bargaining units stood ready to engage in these conversations and assist in crafting meaningful policy.

Often overlooked but imperative to this discussion is recognizing county employees have rights enshrined in the Meyers-Milias-Brown Act, including a requirement that the county meet and confer with labor groups regarding terms and conditions of employment. This right is afforded to all public employee associations. This section of the act requires the county to meet, consider all proposals and exchange ideas and information. In essence, engage in a transparent and collaborative process.

The board violated the act by placing the measure on the ballot without meeting and conferring with the affected bargaining units. The county’s violation was so egregious the case was expedited before the California Public Employment Relations Board. A ruling is pending.

There are other concerns with the legality of the ordinance. Prior to being placed on the ballot, former County Counsel Bruce Goldstein and IOLERO Director Karlene Navarro acknowledged these concerns during open board meetings. This was further evidenced by the supervisors' decision to retain outside counsel to defend their actions.

We recognize oversight is important and benefits our community as well as our members by increasing transparency. Had the county met and conferred it would have provided an opportunity to not only reaffirm but also show we aren’t opposed to oversight.

We urge the citizens of Sonoma County to vote no on Measure P and allow all stakeholders an opportunity to engage in conversation with the community, Navarro and the county for meaningful oversight resulting in effective transparency, accountability and best police practices.

Mike Vail is president of the Sonoma County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

