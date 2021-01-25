Close to Home: Meeting the challenges of forest management

Jackson Demonstration State Forest covers 50,000 acres between Fort Bragg and Willits. The challenge in all of our forests is how to manage them to accommodate numerous interests.

Managing fire risk is currently the most important and the most challenging. Our historically high fuel loads and concern for air pollutants, proximity of human development and the potential for a catastrophic fire limit the traditional use of fire as a tool in most of our landscape environments.

The Jackson forest, including the areas mentioned by Chad Swimmer where selective harvesting is practiced, is no exception (“Mendocino Coast redwoods should stand,” Close to Home,“ Dec. 28). Research and demonstration, including fire risk management, is one of many critical things that happen there. The Jackson forest has been engaged on the subject of fire risk, and staff are struggling to find ways to address this ever-increasing challenge. It isn’t a challenge that will correct itself, and there isn’t any one-time single fix.

George Hollister

The accommodation of people using the forest for recreation is another vital and worthy challenge. There are more varied opportunities for recreation in Jackson Demonstration State Forest, including the use of trails, than anywhere else in Mendocino County, maybe Northern California.

Logging is done carefully and sustainably to attempt to accommodate everyone. Often, trails for horse riding, biking and hiking are on logging skid trails and haul roads.

The demonstration forest mission is a difficult one, but in my view very possible, particularly if all forests users work together. Aesthetics, particularly where there is high recreational use, is an ongoing and important challenge. This model, and demonstration of forest management is our future.

Logging provides distinctive opportunities to manage fire risk that all landowners, and land managers can learn from. There is a need for experienced staffing, road maintenance, policing, outreach, etc. Income from timber sales pays for that and is the sole source of revenue to cover ongoing management expenses. We should be grateful for that.

I am a member of the California Board of Forestry-appointed Jackson Advisory Group. We are a diverse group representing small forest landowners, industrial forest landowners, loggers, foresters, fish and wildlife interests, academics, recreational interests and environmentalists.

Our primary mission is to advise on the consistency of proposed harvesting with the Jackson Demonstration State Forest management plan, and on other issues when we are asked to.

The management plan accommodates a diverse group of interests represented by the people appointed to the Jackson Advisory Group. We operate under the Ralph M. Brown Act’s open-meeting rules and make recommendations based on the consensus of the group. The public is notified of our meetings and is welcome to attend, go out in the field, provide input and participate in discussion.

The Jackson Advisory Group makes the Jackson Demonstration State Forest decision-making process distinctive. The interested public’s input on how to make management better is always welcome.

We have a long way to go in improving forest management and Jackson Demonstration State Forest is a critical part of that important journey. What the forest is doing is new, and better methods of forest management are continually being tried and evaluated.

Our future in forestry is necessarily one that meets the interests of wood-fiber consumers, local economies, recreation, fire risk and the environment. By working together, we can do this and make our forests a better place for everyone.

George Hollister, a forester and small forest landowner, is a member of the Jackson Advisory Group. He lives in Comptche.

