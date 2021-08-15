Close to Home: My business was a victim of COVID

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

I’m sure everyone I knew secretly wondered if I’d lost my mind. Back in 2012, I stepped away from a dream practice of working with NBA teams, rock stars and artists to open a small massage studio in a rundown strip mall in Santa Rosa. I didn’t know a single street or soul in town, so my little dog and I walked a different neighborhood each day, getting to know the towns in Sonoma County and inviting people to come visit us. We began with four massage therapists and a receptionist, and over the next several years I worked every day to convince local residents that investing in their healing was worthwhile.

Our team grew in size and talent, and we opened another studio in 2015, another in 2016 and then another in 2019. By 2020 we had four studios and more than 70 practitioners happily serving Marin and Sonoma counties.

Kayse Gehret

Our bootstrapped company was female-owned, led and managed, and as we headed into 2020 we were profitable and poised for tremendous growth. Last year we were set to realize every dream and surpass every goal I’d set for us, reaching a level of success achieved by only a tiny fraction of female-owned businesses. While I was proud of the financial success we were beginning to see, I was most proud of the impact we were having on people’s health — mind, body and spirit.

Today, just 17 months later, all of it is gone.

As I pack up, sweep out and turn in the keys to our original and last-standing studio in Sonoma County I know that our closure wasn’t a result of the pandemic. Our business closed because we weren’t — in the government’s view — worth saving.

Why didn’t we get relief funding? What about PPP loans? Thanks to Summit State Bank, we received PPP funds from the federal government. However, when you are based in state that doesn’t allow your business to be open, the loan (which mandated that the majority of funds be used for payroll) was of little use. If California was going to keep so many of its businesses closed longer than any other state, they needed to provide additional relief.

Our studio was closed over 450 days and was one of the last permitted to reopen in Sonoma County. Imagine if you suddenly and without warning had zero income for 450 days but were still obligated to pay your mortgage, rent, groceries and car payments. This is what small business owners faced in California.

Looking back, there were many things the government could have done differently.

The state should have ensured that relief funding went only to businesses that were impacted by the pandemic. This could have been achieved by having businesses apply for business interruption insurance. Yes, insurance companies use exclusions to wriggle out of covering almost everything (fires, power outages, viruses). But they were in an ideal position to process business interruption claims swiftly and accurately, based on actual lost revenue.

We needed early and well-communicated statewide commercial rent protections and relief from Sacramento for businesses unable to operate.

Community service could have been a requirement for unemployment benefits. While it’s understandable for workers to need support during a pandemic, requiring individuals to contribute to society in exchange for extended benefits would have created a culture of shared responsibility and reciprocity. Cleaning up parks, painting schools, working a crisis hotline — this was a moment when we might have called upon citizens to care for a cause greater than themselves and make a contribution in exchange for a government benefit check.

Efforts should have been made to determine what businesses were truly “essential.” Who was worth saving? While we were required to close, neighboring businesses selling cigarettes, soda, alcohol, pharmaceutical drugs and junk food were considered essential and thrived throughout the pandemic. During a global health crisis, more targeted effort could have been made to support health, fitness and wellness businesses that make positive contributions when we need it the most.

Small business owners are driven by passion for our craft and love for our customers, staff and community. So many of us sacrificed our savings, went deeply into debt or created other businesses in desperate attempts to save our organizations. While many protections and relief benefits went to individual workers in our state, very little support was given to the small businesses who employ and sustain those workers.

Losing our beautiful community, so many jobs, hundreds of thousands of dollars and my life’s work has been a heartbreaking experience. But for all that our team has lost, it is the community that loses the most with our closure. In our nine years serving Sonoma County, we inspired people to care for themselves and each other, provided them with the tools and skills to weather life’s adversity and make healthy choices.

If you believe as I do that culture is a reflection of our collective priorities, and small businesses reflect the character of our communities, I believe ours was one worth saving.

Kayse Gehret is founder of Soulstice Mind + Body Studio.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.