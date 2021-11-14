Close to Home: No need to draw new supervisorial districts

As the Board of Supervisors grapples with the fast-approaching deadline for setting district boundaries, an old maxim offers the best advice: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Every 10 years, following the census, the board must examine whether district boundaries meet a host of federal and state requirements. Adjustments must be made if necessary to ensure compliance. If the districts comply, no change is required. Sonoma County is fortunate in that the current boundaries comply, and the public is generally satisfied with them.

Even so, the board created a commission, which has advanced a plan that has stirred up enormous ire due to a proposed realignment of tens of thousands of people from the west county 5th District to the Santa Rosa-area 3rd District. This magnitude of change has a ripple effect impacting other districts due to the need to move people from other areas to facilitate the shift. The city of Rohnert Park has rejected the idea presented, and so has much of west county.

In a normal census year, the population count is released by the federal government long before Sept. 20, which is when it came this year. This late-arriving information is why our community is in such a mess over redistricting. The Board of Supervisors must adopt a map by Dec. 15 to meet a legal deadline based on time required to prepare for the election in June.

A compressed timeline, major changes, inadequate public engagement, the COVID pandemic … this adds up to the worst possible context in which to make an irreversible decision that will last 10 years. In a normal census cycle, we would have five or six months, not 11 weeks.

Here are some important facts:

Sonoma County’s population is just under 500,000, so each district must have fewer than 100,000 people.

If you move people out of one district, you have to replace them from another district, resulting in a domino effect each time a change is contemplated.

Geography plays a role in deciding boundaries (think of Sonoma Valley as a natural unit, a community of interest based on location and interaction of towns within the valley, travel patterns, schools, community identity, etc.).

Other considerations include the population density of cities compared to unincorporated areas (areas outside the nine cities) and the many clusters of people representing various “communities of interest.” Another key point is that our community is becoming an increasingly diverse place.

Each of the five districts currently includes a significant Hispanic population (using the term employed in the census itself). The percentage of Hispanic residents in each district roughly tracks the percentage in the countywide population. The city government trend toward council elections by district, in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and elsewhere, has also advanced minority representation.

The Highway 101 corridor has a huge percentage of the county’s population. In a stretch of 17 miles, Santa Rosa (180,000), Rohnert Park (49,000) and Petaluma (60,000) account for about 58% of total population. (I did not forget Cotati; I focused on the “big three,” which make up the core population of the county).

Remember, each district must be in the 95,000 to 100,000 population range. Therefore, Santa Rosa cannot be in a single district. Rohnert Park is about 50% of a district, so it must be joined with non-Rohnert Park population. Petaluma at 60,000 can make up only part of a district.

Then comes the problem that these three cities are clustered along Highway 101, especially Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park. The higher population areas along the highway must include rural areas with lower population density to achieve district population balance as recognized in the current boundaries.

As to representation, some say cities are underrepresented on the Board of Supervisors. I disagree. The current board has three members — a majority — who reside within a city. Supervisor Susan Gorin and Supervisor Chris Coursey live in Santa Rosa. Supervisor David Rabbitt lives in Petaluma. All three served on a city council before being elected to the board.

City residents vote for supervisor and city council. This is a key point: most of the day-to-day services provided by local government are provided by city councils — police, fire, refuse and recycling collection, roads, pothole repairs, zoning, parks and recreation, and decisions regarding housing, etc. Cities are the primary local government delivering these services. In the areas outside the cities the county Board of Supervisors oversees these services. The board plays no role in city council decisions.

Bottom line: The Board of Supervisors should readopt existing district boundaries.

Eric Koenigshofer, a former Sonoma County supervisor, is a member of the county’s redistricting advisory commission. He lives in Occidental.

