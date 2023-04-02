Close to Home: No simple solutions on school safety

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

In the debate about safety in schools, people are predictably retreating to their ideological corners. Each side is offering solutions that fit with their perceptions of the problem instead of perceiving the complexity of the situation. The assault in a Montgomery High School classroom by two students, resulting in the stabbing death of one of the attackers, has pierced the sense of safety in our schools. What many people fail to understand is that feeling unsafe stems from the failure of basic agreements about our society.

Andy Brennan

One agreement is renouncing the use of violence for settling disputes. However, some will breach this agreement, which is why we have law enforcement. It is not an accident that the root of enforcement is the word force. Which is why we entrust the use of force to the police, not vigilantes, campus supervisors, administrators or teachers. If we can’t trust the enforcers, then society retreats to the natural instinct of self-defense, and the void is filled by non-accountable vigilantes and gangs.

The first step toward the return of safety in schools is the reinstatement of those entrusted to protect us from the illegal use of force — the school resource officers. While an essential first step, it will only treat the effects of the current lack of physical safety, not its root causes.

The sense of safety is psychological, as well as physical. If our students don’t feel safe, the cycle will continue, and increased numbers of school resource officers, metal detectors and fences will not stem the tide. This sense of psychological safety comes from a belief that inevitable conflicts can be resolved peacefully and de-escalated before reaching the level of violence.

This requires systems to address conflict, such as administrators enforcing fair and consistent standards; properly implementing restorative justice; teachers using effective classroom management; and increasing the availability of mental health professionals and peer counseling programs. When those are in place, school resource officers can devote more time to building relationships and earning the trust of those they protect.

Another agreement is the purpose of our schools, which is to prepare students to be educated, productive and participating members of our society. Part of that is instructing them in the values of our social contract, which is based on democracy with minority rights, individual liberty with personal responsibility and the necessity of engaging in civil discourse with those who express opposing viewpoints. At the same time, students must also believe that their efforts in school have meaning and are preparing them for the future.

While it may fit the ideology of some to say that education itself is the goal, if it doesn’t pay the bills, it’s more academic than useful. We need to dispense with our ideologically driven model of college for all. No student with potential should be prevented from going to college, nor should every student be forced into that path. We need to focus on equality of opportunity, not equality of results. This will help address the growing despair of many students that leads them to act out, because they feel like failures for not achieving unattainable or undesired goals.

Finally, as parents, we must agree to be role models. Our society is bombarded by messages of hate and despair through the news, social media and television. Too often we justify behaviors against others that no civil society would tolerate and wonder aloud why our children emulate this behavior or avoid meaningful social interaction. They learn more by our actions than our words. When we model proper behavior, they will learn it.

It’s time we honor our agreements and make our children feel safe.

Andy Brennan is a government teacher and the safety coordinator at Santa Rosa High School.

