Close to Home: Nonprofit groups need strong governance

In recent months, two nonprofit human services providers have been made front-page news. One is facing a lawsuit alleging long-term, egregious behavior by its former CEO. The other closed after a financial implosion. In both cases, the organizations’ directors knew or should have known and addressed problems years before they became crises.

For decades, government has outsourced its responsibility for providing human services to nonprofit organizations. Nonprofit employees are generally paid far less than government workers, have fewer benefits and are not unionized. Consequently, nonprofits can provide services more cheaply than decently compensated government workers.

Consequently, many essential community services are now provided by small organizations with limited ability to recruit and retain leaders and employees with the sophisticated skills necessary to run complex organizations — much of that complexity coming from the intricacies of government grant compliance. Just as difficult to recruit are community members willing and able to serve — uncompensated — on their governing boards.

I have served as an executive director, board member and chair, and executive team member with several nonprofits. I have seen from several angles the structural problems that can result when board members don’t know, don’t understand or don’t act on challenges like the scandal at the Redwood Empire Food Bank and the financial crisis at Social Advocates for Youth.

Nonprofit boards tend to be composed of well-meaning amateurs who often don’t understand their role and lack the expertise to perform it competently. They are often recruited by and develop friendships with the CEO. In many cases, the CEO is the board's only source of information. There is usually no mechanism for other staff to communicate serious concerns to the board.

Boards of directors have two roles that are in tension with each other. They need to simultaneously act as cheerleaders and internal auditors for the organization. They are expected to promote and raise money for the organization. Fundraising is the role they are generally recruited for and often the only role they understand.

In exchange for tax-exempt status, boards are entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that the organization is fulfilling its mission and operating in a fair, honest and legally compliant manner. It is nearly impossible for boards to execute this responsibility if they have no source of information other than the CEO, they are friends of the CEO, and they lack an understanding of or skills to execute the auditor role.

While the entire structure of outsourcing the provision of human services is deeply problematic, we can make a start toward improving the system by taking three steps.

First, recruitment of board members should be independent of the CEO. Recruitment should be done by a committee of the board. An organization like the Center for Volunteer and Nonprofit Leadership could provide boards with technical assistance, such as a résumé bank of community members interested in board service.

Second, board members should receive effective training in the scope of their responsibilities and the skills needed to perform them. I was encouraged to hear the CEO of the Community Foundation Sonoma County suggest the idea of a board boot camp.

Finally, every board of directors should designate an organizational ombuds, a member of the board to whom any staff member can speak about serious concerns regarding the CEO’s conduct, financial improprieties or other matters that could put the organization at risk.

Had such measures been in place years ago, the food bank might not be facing a serious lawsuit now, and SAY might have had time to fix its structural financial problems and still be operating today.

Cate Steane held senior positions in human services nonprofits for 20 years and served on the board of directors of Daily Acts.

