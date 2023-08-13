Close to Home: North Coast’s dirty little energy secret

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

What does turning on your lights in Sonoma County or Mendocino County have to do with childhood asthma in Southern California?

The answer lies in the interconnectivity of our electric grid. During periods of peak demand, our local renewable energy sources are not enough. That’s when gas-fired power plants, including three in Oxnard, Long Beach and Huntington Beach are fired up, creating air pollution in neighborhoods largely populated by low-income families.

Geof Syphers

On Tuesday, the state Water Resources Control Board will vote on extending the deadline for compliance with certain water quality standards, which will allow continued operation of those three plants. Sadly, they may have to approve a three-year extension to avoid blackouts. If they do, they will violate a long-standing agreement to close them by the end of 2023.

But we can’t only place the blame on them.

Californians across the state rely on these dirty plants to keep the lights on, including all of us here in Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

This is a critical issue for our clean energy future as well as for the affected communities.

We’re privileged on the North Coast to have no gas-burning power plants in our neighborhoods, but it’s past time we took responsibility for exporting our air pollution to poor communities in Southern California. A workable plan that keeps California’s lights on with renewable energy is overdue.

In 2018, state Senate Bill 100 boldly set a goal of reaching 100% renewable power by 2045, but it did not create a plan to get there.

Solar and batteries will solve our summer power needs in just a few years, but we still will need offshore wind, geothermal and long-duration storage to close even a single fossil fuel power plant. That’s because of the long dark periods in the winter when solar isn’t producing and batteries are empty.

Two years ago, Sonoma and Mendocino counties partnered with Sonoma Clean Power to guide development of new geothermal resources in our region and preserve the precious existing Geysers power system. Our goal is to test some of the newest environmental technologies and find ways to scale up 24-hour renewable energy.

Building more local geothermal will allow us to shut down one dirty power plant someday, but on a state level California still needs a plan to quickly retire all 39,500 megawatts of them.

California needs to invest in replacing old, leaky windows in low-income neighborhoods. We need water heaters — the second-biggest consumer of energy in most households — to operate on renewable power. We need appliances and electric vehicles to automatically adjust their power use to avoid stressing the grid.

We also need to start building transmission lines to accommodate tripling power production. We cannot pretend that delaying these projects is acceptable, because people are suffering every day we delay.

To do this, California needs a plan that agrees to modest environmental impacts in exchange for definite closures of our dirtiest power plants. We need development that provides great jobs and is supported by unions in exchange for narrowing the standards for suing critical clean energy projects.

We also need to protect the rights of community-owned power providers, like Sonoma Clean Power, to continue building renewable energy resources.

Some voices in Sacramento are pushing for the state Public Utilities Commission to be allowed to order PG&E to build all power sources on behalf of community-owned power providers. Instead, the PUC should focus state efforts where they belong — on hard-to-build stuff like offshore wind — and support community-owned power providers in their pursuit of renewable power projects.

Communities across California are suffering from the consequences of our inaction. Instead of making the water board decide between keeping the lights on and helping our communities of concern survive, we need a workable plan to build a reliable renewable energy system now.

Geof Syphers is CEO of Sonoma Clean Power, which serves the residents and businesses in Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

