Close to Home: Notes on etiquette for moviegoers

It seems like people are finally going back to the movies. That’s great! We need to support local theaters. But here’s the thing: I saw “Oppenheimer” and happened to sit next to three teenagers who spent the majority of the film passing around their cellphones and giggling, not at the movie (which was great, but didn’t have a lot of laughs) but at whatever they were looking at on their phones. It was distracting.

Adam Schnitzer

It’s been a while since we’ve all gone to the movies, I get it. Maybe we’ve forgotten how it works. Or maybe these teenagers never really the protocol. So, as a friendly reminder, allow me to outline the basic procedure.

We buy our tickets, we get our snacks and drinks, we sit in those big, reclining, reserved seats, we turn our cellphones to “silent” mode, we put the phones away (this part is critical) and when the movie starts, we quiet down and enjoy the movie. We do not, repeat not, take out our phones during the movie unless we absolutely have to. Like, “I’m expecting a text from my wife who may be going into labor at any minute.” Otherwise, we leave the phone in our purse or pants.

What we don’t do, no matter how strong the urge, is sneak a peek at Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram or any other of the mind-numbing, time-wasting, addictive, pointless social media apps that we can stare at for hours on end at any other time.

Because here’s the thing: going to the movies is a communal activity. It’s not the same thing as being at home by yourself. In the theater, when the story on screen is funny, we all laugh. And when it’s sad, we all cry. We enter the theater as strangers, but we experience the film together, and that’s one of the great things about going. It’s a group thing. And if one of us is looking at the glowing screen of a phone instead of the big screen, it takes away from the experience for the rest of us.

So, please, if you want to check your phone, or pause the film so you can go to the bathroom, or talk to your friend, just wait for the movie to come out on Netflix and watch it at home. A person can do whatever they want at home. The movie theater is for watching movies.

Adam Schnitzer is a layout artist at Pixar Animation Studios. He lives in Petaluma.

