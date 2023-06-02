Close to Home: On school discipline, listen to teachers

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

As a former English teacher for 36 years, and former president of the Santa Rosa Teachers Association and Santa Rosa School Board, I strongly advocate that the board and the superintendent listen to the voices of teachers, students and staff as to how to make our schools safe.

Teachers, the ones who deal directly with the students, should have a direct voice in the decision-making process about how to make schools safe and how to optimize learning.



When I was on the school board, Santa Rosa City Schools was criticized for being the third-highest ranking school district in the state for suspensions. The ranking was based on a per capita basis of districts in the state. It was then that Santa Rosa City Schools reformed its suspension policies. These policies needed to change.

During my 32 years at Montgomery High School, we enforced the policy of suspension of students who were uncooperative. This policy worked. Each school site should listen to the teachers, students and staff to create reforms and policies that are fitting for their campus.

Local schools are familiar with their school population. Each school site has its own particular problems. What works for Maria Carrillo High School does not necessarily work for Montgomery High School. Policies enacted at Comstock Middle School could be different from Rincon Valley Middle School. And that’s true for individual elementary sites as well. Decision-making should be site-based and reviewed periodically.

Teachers at school sites should elect representatives who can articulate the concerns of the school staff and its students. The school board with the support of the superintendent should approve the policies that are developed at the campus level. These reforms need to be enacted as soon as possible.

School districts should consider, but not necessarily react to the pressure now coming from either state or national government as to how to reform education. Instead, listen to teachers, students and staff.

Larry Haenel is a retired teacher and school board member. He lives in Santa Rosa.

