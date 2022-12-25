Close to Home: Our national marine sanctuaries turn 50

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Glancing west from the Marin headlands, whether through the fog or on a spectacularly sunny day, the sense that you are in a special place is palpable. The Golden Gate, the crashing waves, the barking sea lions, the estuaries that pour into the Pacific, the plethora of marine wildlife that inhabits it — you are experiencing the wildly beautiful backyard sanctuary of the San Francisco Bay: namely, the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary.

This marine sanctuary is one of 15 resplendent national underwater parks in the United States and this robust network is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Since its inception in 1972, the national marine sanctuary system has grown to conserve more than 620,000 square miles of incredible ocean waters and Great Lakes across the United States — a total area nearly as big as Alaska.

Working collaboratively with communities, public agencies and ocean stakeholders (you and me), national marine sanctuaries have established conservation policies that led to healthier ecosystems and prioritized people by engaging the public in ocean protection.

Here in California, we’re fortunate to have four amazing national marine sanctuaries: Channel Islands to the south, Monterey Bay off the central coast and Greater Farallones and Cordell Bank right here off the North Coast. Designated in 1981 and 1989 respectively, Greater Farralones and Cordell Bank are protecting an area the size of Yellowstone and Yosemite national parks combined.

These sanctuaries are a central feeding ground for marine mammals like blue whales that come in the summer for krill. They protect nesting and forage grounds for over 180 species of birds, including the alliterative sooty shearwater that travels from New Zealand and Chile. These waters are home to 390 species of fish and 330 species of invertebrates such as sponges, shrimp, deep sea corals, nudibranchs and other mollusks that thrive in this “Serengeti of the Sea.”

Creation of these sanctuaries also ensured that oil drilling was prohibited.

I spend a lot of time in and on the water and see firsthand how unique and biodiverse this marine ecosystem is. Whether I am harvesting fresh seafood or sharing the wonder of aquatic discovery, words cannot adequately describe this spectacular nature we share.

I am also member of the Greater Farallones Sanctuary Advisory Council and on the board of directors for Greater Farallones Association. The association was established in 1995 to support the sanctuaries. Its staff of 26 implements programs to study and conserve and to educate communities about the sanctuaries and the ecosystems within. It gives me great pleasure to contribute to these efforts and to be celebrating a 50-year legacy of innovation and problem solving.

Launching among the first wave of community-based science programs in the early 1990s, the Greater Farralones sanctuary started the award-winning Beach Watch program, which monitors beaches spanning 211 miles of coastline. Utilizing trained volunteers, this program has gathered data and evidence used by the federal government to document the damage to wildlife and habitat from oil spills, determine cleanup end points, identify birds and mammals at risk from oil pollution and inform restoration projects.

Data from Beach Watch was used to secure more than $52 million in restoration funds to increase protection of natural resources and enhance lost recreational uses along the central and Northern California coasts and has served as a model program for other coastal agencies and communities in other sanctuaries and beyond.

In this holiday season, I encourage everyone to remember and celebrate the lifelong connections being generated by our national marine sanctuaries. I am eternally grateful for the people I have met through my ocean advocacy and recognize that via science, education and stewardship, we are all indelibly interwoven. We rely on these marine networks to inspire community-based solutions that help us understand and nurture our nation’s most spectacular underwater habitats, wildlife, archaeological wonders and cultural seascapes.

Won’t you join me for the next 50 years?

Francesca Koe, the longtime editor-at-large for Deeperblue.com, is an advocate for ocean conservation and marine life. She lives in San Francisco.

