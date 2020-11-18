Close to Home: Pandemic underscores value of vaccinations

Before the coronavirus, most of us hadn’t experienced a pandemic during our lifetime. COVID-19 is showing what happens when humans are exposed to a new virus for which we have no immunity and no vaccine.

The consequences are wide reaching. Many of us have lost loved ones. We sit at home socially isolated from friends and family. Our children are learning from computers at home. People have lost jobs and businesses. We are slowly adjusting to this new normal, but there is a sadness that comes from losing some of our freedoms and the spirit of our daily lives.

Vaccines are an important way to protect ourselves and the people around us from deadly diseases. However, they only work if most people are vaccinated and we have what’s called herd immunity. We no longer directly experience the impact of these diseases on our children and community.

For example, before polio vaccines were available, outbreaks disabled an average of 35,000 people each year. Thanks to widespread vaccination, the United States has been polio-free since 1979. However, poliovirus still exists in other countries and can be brought to the U.S. by travelers. Thus, we can only keep diseases like polio eliminated if we maintain a high immunity against diseases in our population through vaccination.

In recent years, there has been a worrisome trend of declining vaccination rates among children. In Sonoma County, some child care centers report that less than 5% of children are up to date with recommended vaccines. The pandemic has further decreased vaccination rates, with a recent study suggesting that child vaccination rates are 40% lower in 2020 than they were in 2019.

As a practicing physician, I find this extremely alarming.

Many of the preventable diseases for which routine vaccines are recommended are even more contagious and deadly than COVID-19. Now, more than ever, it is important that we continue to seek medical care and get recommended routine vaccinations, especially for our children.

These are life-saving vaccinations. If we have learned nothing else over the past eight months, it is the devastation that can be caused by a contagious illness for which we have no herd immunity and no vaccine. The last thing we need in this challenging moment is another disease outbreak.

As we approach flu season, I implore you to get a flu shot and don’t delay routine vaccinations. For those who have chosen not to vaccinate yourselves or your children, I encourage you to reevaluate. Remember that these diseases used to claim hundreds of thousands of lives every year. Vaccinations are safe, effective and protect you, your family and your community from early death.

Think about the consequences of your actions on your child and on the community and start a conversation with your doctor about vaccination today. Our community and your child’s health depend on it.

Michelle Baer is a resident physician in family medicine at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa.

