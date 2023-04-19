Close to Home: Pay attention or pay the price

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, which has special significance for our family. On April 24, 2022, we lost our 46-year-old son to a young man who was looking at his cellphone as he crossed the double yellow lines going into a curve on Highway 1. His vehicle struck our son’s car head on, seriously injuring the young man and killing our son.

The ripple effects of this crash continue to impact everyone connected to these individuals.

Vesta Copestakes

The young man spent months healing from his injuries, then had to face court hearings and a verdict. He must live with this accidental tragedy that could have been avoided. It was a lapse in judgment. No ill-intent.

Our son paid for this error with his life. Our family will feel the impact for the rest of our lives. There are moments when breathing simply stops as we feel our hearts implode again and again. It comes on just as suddenly as the accident. No warning.

We experienced the hard knocks on our door when sheriff deputies woke us to tell us our son had been killed. We became messengers, going to his mother’s house, then watching her collapse. Each person who learned of Aden’s death felt the pain of irreversible loss. He was well-loved.

Aden’s birthday just passed - one month before we have to face the anniversary of his death.

All across Sonoma County our roads department has small white signs reminding people to look up. Put your cells down. But do people heed those signs? A local bicycle shop owner says cyclists are especially aware of people coming into a straight stretch of road and raising that phone to their faces. Really? Does a straight road make a difference in what might happen if you are not looking while you are driving?

Our cellphones tell us when someone is texting or calling. Do we really need to find out who is contacting us right now? Before cellphones we didn’t know; why must we know now? We can wait to call or text someone. We can wait to look something up. We can wait to change music. We can pull over safely, stop, then pick up our cell. We have options. When someone is dead there are no options anymore.

Do you want to know the statistics on how many people are injured or killed every year because of distracted drivers? Pay attention or pay the price: nhtsa.gov/campaign/distracted-driving

Vesta Copestakes is the retired publisher of the Sonoma County Gazette. She lives in Forestville.

