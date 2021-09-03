Close to Home: Peace Corps service needed now more than ever

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Sept. 22 is the 60th anniversary of the Peace Corps, the day that President John F. Kennedy signed legislation creating the agency. Kennedy deepened our nation’s values of service, peace, sacrifice, commitment and learning by those who served. I am proud to be one of 31,752 from California who have served in the Peace Corps, joining more than 240,000 nationwide over these past 60 years.

I entered the Peace Corps hoping to bring my skills and commitment to Ivory Coast — or Côte d’Ivoire. And when I returned I was enriched by what I had learned from those I went to serve. My coaching and teaching experiences made a significant impact on how I adapted my teaching in Petaluma.

Frank Price

This anniversary is different. In March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic required the evacuation of Peace Corps volunteers from all 61 countries in which Americans were serving. We will observe the 60th anniversary without Peace Corps volunteers in the field. This unprecedented moment has provided an opportunity to reflect on what the Peace Corps has accomplished and what should come next. The National Peace Corps Association convened a series of conversations about the future of the Peace Corps in a changed world.

The community of returned Peace Corps volunteers envisions an agency that advances global peace and understanding, seeks innovative solutions to shared global problems and responds to shifting expectations in the developing world. Respondents also want an agency that addresses systemic racism, gender-based discrimination and climate change — and they want an agency that genuinely listens to global partners to provide the best that America has to offer

Over the past 60 years, nearly a quarter of a million Peace Corps volunteers have made a tremendous contribution to the individuals and communities in which they served and to our planet. Join in celebrating the Peace Corps’ 60th anniversary, and ensure its resurgence by urging your member of Congress to co-sponsor the Peace Corps Reauthorization Act — H.R. 1456 — and help deepen our nation’s commitment to service, peace, sacrifice, commitment and, yes, humility — learning from others whom we hope to serve.

Peace Corps service is needed now more than ever.

Frank Price taught school and coached in Petaluma for three decades. He’s a board member for the Northern California Peace Corps Association.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.