Close to Home: Police reform begins with hiring standards

When law enforcement officers act abusively or violently, as happened in Memphis, there is an outcry for reform. Those demands typically include federal and state legislation to constrain police from perceived or actual misconduct. There currently is legislation working in Congress, but however well-intentioned it isn’t the solution.

As the Memphis police chief in Memphis acknowledged, and as is the case in many cities struggling to fill vacant law enforcement positions, standards are lowered and police officers are hired without regard for what their behavior might be once they’re working the field.

Sal Rosano

It’s no surprise then that one result is abusive behavior resulting in charges of misconduct, followed by discipline, termination and, in some cases, criminal charges against the officers involved. Cities like Memphis pay a price for this kind of hiring with costly civil rights lawsuits and an erosion of the community’s trust in its police department.

If there is to be a solution to this national dilemma, police departments must raise entry level standards, not lower them, and establish an organizational culture of serving the community that employs them.

Higher standards may increase costs, but the added cost may prevent the future expense of civil rights lawsuits.

A law enforcement agency’s success depends on how well and how carefully personnel are selected, supervised and managed — and how effectively commanders hold personnel accountable for unnecessary violent behavior.

Tools are available to help cities selecting the right kind of applicants for police officer. A critical step is use of psychological testing and analysis, along with information from thorough background investigations, to eliminate candidates not suited for police work.

As an example, during the 22 years I served as police chief for Santa Rosa, we made the selection process a high priority and were doing well with two or three successful applicants for every hundred who applied. Once employed, we established a two-year probationary period during which we could terminate an officer if his or her conduct was unsatisfactory.

We used those policies to ensure that the result was the best people we could employ.

To this day, the Santa Rosa Police Department follows this policy even though finding suitable applicants is a challenge for them. Regrettably not all police departments make this process a priority, particularly large cities like Memphis, which took chances with questionable candidates and will now pay a big price for that mistake.

Sal Rosano was Santa Rosa’s police chief from 1974 to 1996.

