Close to Home: Promise and peril for Petaluma’s fairgrounds

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

As Petaluma’s new mayor, I often get asked about important issues facing our city. The question I’m asked most frequently is, “What’s going to happen with the fairgrounds?” I think that it’s fair, pun intended, to say that the future of the fairgrounds is the biggest issue facing the city and City Council this year.

I tell folks there is both promise and peril when it comes to the fairgrounds. First the promise: Through the independent Healthy Democracy process, a broad cross-section of Petalumans created an exciting new vision for the 55-acre city-owned property. Here’s what they agreed on: include agriculture, keep the Sonoma-Marin Fair, provide evacuation capabilities and have a farmers’ market.

Kevin McDonnell

Basically, they see “a welcoming public space that adapts to fit the needs of a diverse and changing community. A space for events that showcase nature and agriculture while being climate positive …” Or put differently, “a safe, green open space that includes activities that can be enjoyed by the greater community, a place for the annual fair, as well as agricultural education.”

Healthy Democracy’s report, which I endorse, was big on vision with many specifics, but it did not provide a road map to bring that vision to life. The city is in the next phase of presenting several grounded possibilities of that vision for added public input.

Here’s the peril: The fair board declined the city’s invitation to be part of this reimagining, refusing to take part in negotiations for a new lease that would give the board the right to continue operating the Sonoma-Marin Fair. An agreement needs to be hammered out before the existing fairgrounds master lease terminates at the end of 2023. As of this date the fair board has not provided the city any re-imagined concepts for its future.

A new lease for the board to operate the fair and be the steward of Petaluma’s agricultural history and identity can only be crafted if the board has a re-imagined vision for its future. There is widespread support for the fair. The city and our citizenry want it to continue, but the fair board can only be involved if it provides a re-imagined vision and engages in negotiations with the city. Time is running short.

I understand the challenges the fair board faces. They’ve held the master lease on the fairgrounds for more than 50 years (paying a rent of $1 per year). Given that the City Council voted for the city to assume the master lease, the fair board needs to reinvent its identity. Change is hard. The board needs to determine how to continue its mission without the burden of being the property manager for all the current non-fair activities on the property. (Some might see this as a blessing).

A new agreement to guarantee continuation of the fair by the board will require good faith, commitment to the community and collaboration. I believe that these negotiations can lead to many mutually beneficial opportunities for the community and the fair. But again, time is running out. The city welcomes its input. If fact, reimagining the fair requires its participation.

In the meantime, the city is preparing transition agreements for all fairground users for 2024 when the city assumes management of the fairgrounds property. During this three-year interim period, the existing uses will continue. Hopefully, this will include the Sonoma-

Marin Fair.

So my answer to the fairgrounds question is that the fairgrounds, its uses and management will definitely change. But for now, the real action has to happen at the negotiating table. I expect wonderful new spaces and activities to come from reimagining the fairground property. I hope the fair board will participate in the process and come to the table, where the city is and continues to be.

Kevin McDonnell is mayor of Petaluma.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.