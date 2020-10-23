Close to Home: Prop 25 would deny constitutional right to bail

The Press Democrat’s reliance on alleged criminal accusation against a defendant allegedly “stealing a $5 bottle of cologne” and jailed for 11 months and $600,000 bail, reduced to $350,000 before trial, misstates facts constituting the reason for such bail. The defendant followed an elderly man to his apartment, entered, pushed the victim, ransacked the apartment and grabbed the victim’s pocket change and the celebrated cologne before leaving. He’s lucky he was sentenced to a drug treatment program, because he had four prior criminal convictions, an apparent lifetime criminal record.

The criminal’s certainly not a poster example for supporting Proposition 25, which would eliminate every defendant’s constitutional right to post bail and force California’s 58 counties to buy an expensive computer algorithm sold by one of Proposition 25’s chief sponsors, Texas multimillionaire John Arnold.

The algorithm relies on historical arrest data to predict criminal behavior of the defendant being analyzed. It’s called a “risk assessment.” Academic studies and organizations like the ACLU, NAACP and Black Lives Matter, however, demonstrate such historical arrest data is racially biased, and because the arrest data resulted from racial bias, predicting a defendant’s pretrial conduct using such historical data perpetuates the same bias.



The NAACP and Black Lives Matter oppose Proposition 25. I do too, as a state Bar member since 1954, a trial lawyer (criminal and civil) and former San Mateo County Superior Court judge who presided over hundreds of criminal proceedings.

Proposition 25 introduces a concept of preventive detention, which enables some detention based on what that defendant might do, not what he or she has done. Our founding fathers would object vehemently. Since Dec. 15, 1791, the United States Constitution has provided in the Eighth Amendment: “Excessive bail shall not be required.” Since June 8, 1982, after voter action, the California Constitution has ordained that “excessive bail may not be required.”

Bail is ordered by judges after a defendant appears in court with his or her attorney. The prosecutor and defense attorney can present in open court witness testimony under oath, plus documentary evidence and argue for release without bail or court-ordered bail before trial.

Family members, friends and employers can testify that defendant will appear in court before and at trial to justify release without bail. The prosecutor can present evidence that a defendant won’t appear at trial or at pretrial proceedings and/or will commit crimes against the victim, the victim’s family or others before trial. The judge evaluates evidence and allows release without bail or sets nonexcessive bail.

Follow our federal and state constitutions, the NAACP, Black Lives Matter, genuine prosecutors and common sense. Vote no on Proposition 25.

Quentin L. Kopp is a retired San Mateo Superior Court judge.

