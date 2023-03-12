Close to Home: Providence must keep its promise

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

In January 2021, the Petaluma Health Care District sold Petaluma Valley Hospital to NorCal HealthConnect, a secular subsidiary of Providence. One major caveat of the agreement was that Providence would maintain the Family Birthing Center for at least five years. Under the claim of “safety” and “understaffing” of anesthesiologists and OB-GYN physicians, Providence is backpedaling on its commitment and intends to close the birthing center after two years.

Ramona Faith

Providence has communicated to the health care district board that they may stop providing all inpatient OB-GYN services at Petaluma Valley, which is a 20-year commitment in our agreement. OB-GYN physicians are transitioning their call coverage from Petaluma to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

To say we are surprised is an understatement. Based on good faith negotiations, we asked the voters of Petaluma, Penngrove, Cotati and Rohnert Park to approve the hospital sale. That recommendation was based on the agreement negotiated by both parties.

Providence has asked the district to approve their request to close the birthing center, and on Feb. 15 our board of directors unanimously voted to decline Providence’s request. We are attempting to work with Providence to keep the birthing center open and thriving as it has been. In fact, just seven months ago, the Petaluma Valley Hospital birthing center was recognized by Newsweek as one of the best maternity hospitals in the country. This is a testament to the staff and physicians committed to serving this community.

At this juncture, we expect Providence to explore all options and address their recruitment challenges in such a way that allows Providence to continue operating the birthing center.

Our board’s decision to reject their request was based on a lack of evidence presented to necessitate this action and little to no responses to questions and concerns raised to date. Providence said they would not conduct risk, safety or impact assessments, including how this would impact the community as a whole and, specifically, rural families, low-income, underinsured or uninsured people, the Petaluma Health Center (which partners with the hospital for its patients’ births) and its own emergency room.

The confusion that Providence’s announcement has caused in this community will have a ripple effect for months to come. If the birthing center closes, and people are expecting this unit to be open as promised, laboring mothers will be in a scary predicament. If it remains open, yet people think it’s closing, expectant mothers will arrange alternative options, diverting away from the quality, local care they would receive from Petaluma Valley Hospital.

At our recent board meeting, Providence acknowledged that they were seeking proposals for anesthesia services, but the process was not complete. We also learned there are certified registered nurse anesthetists who would like to return to Petaluma Valley Hospital and provide 24/7 anesthesia coverage for fair market pay. And we know of at least one qualified nursing group that responded to Providence’s request for proposals and is willing to provide anesthesia coverage at Petaluma Valley Hospital though 2025.

Meanwhile, the board appointed a committee to meet with Providence to explore available options to allow the birthing center to remain open and maintain inpatient women’s health services. In addition to seeking anesthesia coverage, Providence informed the committee that they have engaged in a request for proposals process for OB-GYN coverage.

We understand there is a shortage of health care staff and physicians in the county, state and throughout the country, as Providence has stated. It is fair to say that this shortage has resulted or will result in higher costs to do business. However, nothing in our agreement with Providence conditions its commitment to keep the Family Birthing Center open on the cost of operating the unit.

Providence, with its billions of dollars in cash reserves, and the millions of dollars it receives annually at Petaluma Valley Hospital in government subsidies to support delivery of care to Medi-Cal patients, has the financial resources to secure the clinical staff needed to keep its legal commitment to operate the birthing center through 2025. Higher costs are not valid reasons to breach our contract.

Closing a long-standing hospital maternity unit — the only one between San Rafael and Santa Rosa — requires careful consideration and exhaustion of all other options. At this juncture, we expect that Providence will make the necessary investment to keep Petaluma Valley Hospital’s award-winning Family Birthing Center open and honor the commitment they made to our community.

Ramona Faith is CEO of the Petaluma Health Care District.

