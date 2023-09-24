Close to Home: Putting kids on a path to success

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

We have a serious problem in this country. Too many kids are not learning to read. This has grave consequences that not only affect children, but also our communities and our future. According to Amie Carter, Sonoma County’s superintendent of schools, “People who struggle with reading are four times more likely to drop out of high school, to end up in the criminal justice system and to live in poverty.”

Studies prove it is critical that students read at grade level by the end of third grade. Third grade is the year when students make the leap from learning to read to reading to learn, and that’s when they can begin to teach themselves.

In California, there are roughly 440,000 third grade students. Fifty-eight percent, or around 250,000 of them, are not proficient in reading.

Here in Sonoma County, out of about 4,600 third graders, around 2,500 are not proficient in reading. That’s 55% of Sonoma County third graders.

It’s the same with math. Lack of math skills inhibits cognitive development, hampers decision-making, from paying bills to assessing risk, and reduces employment opportunities in a world of technology.

For the state of California, more than half of our third graders are not proficient in math, and in Sonoma County, 69% are not proficient.

Kindergarten to third grade is the time when we must intercept these kids and get them on the path to competent literacy and math skills to set them up for future success.

Fixing the problem requires a partnership between the community and schools.

Our educational nonprofit, K-3 Innovation, has developed a model that provides individualized instruction to help children learn to read and do math: The K-3 Proficiency Project.

The strength of the project is how it supports a school’s existing curriculum. By tailoring our approach to each child’s needs, we set children up for a lifetime of opportunity and success.

We use real-time student performance data. In-class academic specialists help teachers interpret this data, allowing them to respond to the individualized needs of each student at their own pace and level.

The K-3 Proficiency Project is in two Sonoma County Schools and has proven results.

The first, Sonoma Charter School, is now in its sixth year of the project. Reading scores for third graders jumped from 30% proficient preprogram to 85% proficient at the end of the 2022-2023 school year on a Renaissance Learning test called STAR, which is used in many local schools.

Third grade math proficiency scores improved from 48% preprogram to 86% at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

The second school, Sassarini Elementary, a diverse transitional kindergarten to fifth grade school in the Sonoma Valley Unified School District, has completed its third year with the project. Reading scores improved from 42% proficient preprogram to 60% proficient at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, and math proficiency scores climbed from 53% to 83%.

People take notice when student performance increases dramatically, especially parents.

The K-3 Proficiency Project provides guidance and training and in-class support and collaboration with specialists for teachers and students.

We train teachers so each school is able to independently continue the program long into the future. Sustainability is critical.

WestEd, a nationally respected independent research firm, concluded in its 2023 assessment of the project: “Students from all grades at both Sonoma Charter and Sassarini Elementary have demonstrated excellent growth and progress since Fall 2020. The K-3 Proficiency Project shows consistent and strong promise for having positive impacts on student reading and math outcomes.”

K-3 Innovation believes every child deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential. We are in the process of identifying two more schools in Sonoma County to implement the K-3 Proficiency Project. The new schools will be announced in January, with project implementation scheduled for the 2024-25 school year. Our goal is to increase the number of schools we partner with each year.

Gary D. Nelson is founder of K-3 Innovation, which is based in Sonoma. Marc Elin is executive director of K-3 Innovation.

