Close to Home: Raising tolls isn’t a transit solution

Commuters breathed a sigh of relief on the news that Senate Bill 532 is being shelved for the year. That bill would have increased tolls Jan. 1 on seven Bay Area bridges to a whopping $8.50, directing millions in added revenue toward a bailout principally for BART and San Francisco’s Muni system.

Our public transit systems need help. But we can’t just throw money at the problem with no accountability for how it’s spent. And most importantly, we can’t put it all on the backs of people who need to cross Bay Area bridges for work — an idea I opposed from the start.

The $1.50 hike would have fallen hardest on people receiving almost no benefit from the proposed levy — non-San Francisco residents driving to work each day from the North Bay and East Bay. With many of these commuting tradespeople or service industry employees crossing two bridges, they could rack up $17 in tolls before they even punch the clock.

Additional toll increases that are already planned mean the hole would get even deeper, with tolls jumping to $10.50 by 2027. That’s $2,730 for a typical 260-day work year — or twice that for two bridges. This is after tolls already increased last year. It’s just too much.

Clearly, transit agencies are hurting as they try to recover from pandemic slowdowns and a decline in federal funding. And the bill’s author, state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, has his heart in the right place. We need to step up alternate modes of transportation to reverse the effects of climate change.

But legislation like SB 532 is not the answer. Increasing tolls on those who can least afford it is regressive, plain and simple. Statistically, people still on the road have lower incomes and less education, and they lack remote options. Coupled with rising gas prices and other sky-high costs, it’s just too big a burden for this segment of the workforce to shoulder.

Now is the time to pivot to more meaningful and thoughtful approaches. We must improve efficiency in these mammoth transit agencies and right-size operations based on current ridership. There are 27 transit agencies in the Bay Area, and they are often don’t coordinate. We must face the reality that many people will not return from working at home.

During my time in the Legislature, I have always supported public transit. But a toll increase that puts a Band-Aid on the problem instead of addressing root causes isn’t the way to go. Let’s use this pause in the bill’s progress to focus on structural reforms, operations and to secure investments from state and federal partners.

Bill Dodd, D-Napa, represents the 3rd state Senate District.

