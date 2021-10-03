Close to Home: Rebuilding America’s teacher corps

Over the past decade teachers have been leaving public education in droves. The number of qualified teaching entrants has been dropping while the number of highly qualified teachers retiring early has been increasing.

Studies have tried to quantify these numbers, but seldom do they refer to the downhill slide in standards for teacher applicants and the decline in the quality of educational outcomes. COVID has exacerbated these problems and at the same time refocused our attention on the importance of public education in the social fabric of America.

America’s infrastructure is in desperate need of major upgrades. Beyond roads, bridges and airports, there have been discussions about educational needs such as universal preschool and tuition-free junior college. However, there is no greater infrastructure need than rebuilding America’s long-neglected teaching corps.

There have been failed attempts to “revolutionize” America’s education outcomes on the cheap, such as No Child Left Behind and Race to the Top, both abysmal top-down failures that exemplify the lack of accountability in public education. If we want quality educational outcomes, we must develop a teaching corps with the requisite skills for the job. We need teachers with high expectations who are focused on student outcomes.

Teachers leave the profession because of low wages, stress, lack of classroom support and inept leadership. Add COVID to this, and we have a perfect storm. Schools also are suffering from a dearth of qualified classified personnel, counselors, administrators and substitute teachers.

Rebuilding needs to start by attracting substantially more highly qualified college graduates. This will entail incentivizing a system that is not only short of candidates but has had an especially difficult time filling specialty areas such as special education, foreign language, math and science. Creative thinking using scholarships, grants, loans, paid internships, etc. will be needed to turn this around.

Those who train teachers should come from the ranks of our best public schoolteachers. This is at odds with the main way teachers are trained, which is through college teacher training programs. Student teachers are apprentices and should be paid for their hard work. The experience should be rigorous and the learning meaningful. It should be enjoyable and motivating as well.

Jumping through bureaucratic hoops paid for by the student teacher is clearly a barrier for many contemplating a career in education. Opening programs that could be run through county offices of education, school districts or education nonprofits, to name a few, would give student teachers more choice and foster enthusiasm and creativity.

Far too many teachers leave the profession within five years because of unmet expectations. Teachers should be able to own a home, raise a family and live in the community where they teach. New teachers are often confronted with low starting wages, less desirable assignments, large class sizes and lack of adequate classroom support. Although teacher salaries generally go up with years of experience, these and related systemic flaws must be addressed to retain teachers and make teaching a lifelong career.

Rebuilding America’s teaching corps will take time. Experience tells us that an approach that focuses on local needs should be the driver, starting with a diagnostic evaluation of student needs.

While the resources of the federal and state governments are key, we must recognize that there is no singular model for a nation of our size and diversity to rebuild our teaching corps. Its development should draw from what is actually needed in the classroom.

Think of this as our most important infrastructure investment.

Ron Kristof, a retired teacher, is a former member of the Santa Rosa school board.

