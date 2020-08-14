Close to Home: Rebuilding housing after the wildfires

As the fire season flares up again, it provides us with many reminders. We remember the horror and destruction of the Tubbs fire, the Camp fire and other fires that took so many lives and destroyed so much property in 2017 and 2018. We remember the bravery of the heroes who saved lives and property. We also remember the resilience and creativity residents and leaders have displayed in their commitment to rebuild their communities.

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Napa, who chairs the House Select Revenue Measures Subcommittee, exemplifies that commitment. Late last year, working closely with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, he secured critical funding for rebuilding — $100 million in tax credits that can be used each year for 10 years by project developers to raise money for affordable housing. The total investment will be $1 billion.

It is my role as chair of the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee to distribute those credits to project sponsors in a fair and timely manner. Our staff, after hearing input from the community, set up an allocation system that gives each of the 13 counties ravaged by wildfires in 2017 and 2018 credits in proportion to the damage they suffered. In addition, every county has a base allocation of $2.5 million so that each can build at least one affordable, multifamily housing project.

Butte County, which suffered the highest percentage of lost units, will receive $40 million, while Sonoma County, which suffered the second highest percentage of losses, will receive $16.3 million. The other 11 counties — Lake, Los Angeles, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Orange, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Shasta, Ventura, and Yuba — will receive funds in proportion to their losses.

Under federal regulations, the credits must be allocated to projects within two years or they are lost. To avoid that, any credits remaining after the second round will be combined into one pool and allocated to the counties most impacted by the fires and awarded to applicants based on shovel-readiness.

Affordable projects are difficult to put together. They require property, planning, financing, and community support. That is why we envisioned three rounds of tax credit allocations spread over the next two years.

Earlier this summer, we were gratified when the counties’ response to the credit program was rapid and massive, demonstrating a deep dedication to moving ahead with rebuilding.

Project sponsors from the 13 counties, with support from community leaders, submitted 88 applications to build 6,900 units, ranging in size from 30 to 150 units. The applications sought $241 million in credits, more than twice the credits available. I am hopeful the rapid response means that many people who lost their homes during the destructive fires will be able to find affordable homes ahead of our initial schedule.

Staff members at the allocation committee are diligently processing applications for the tax credits, which will be awarded in September. Like the resilient, creative, and committed residents and leaders from the 13 damaged counties, we are resolute in our desire to rebuild affordable housing.

Fiona Ma, a Democrat, is state treasurer.

