Close to Home: Reflecting on my first 100 day as sheriff

Fifteen people from Santa Rosa’s Moorland neighborhood, often speaking Spanish, showed up for a community meeting with me recently. We held it in Moorland, in their community, among their homes and near the park that bears the name of Andy Lopez. We haven’t spoken to each other for a long time. It wasn’t easy for them; it wasn’t easy for me. But we showed up, together, and we reopened lines of communication.

Life teaches us things. That change takes time. Building and rebuilding trust takes effort. People need to feel heard; people need to be seen. After 100 days in office as sheriff, I’m reminded of these truths every day, and days like that one in Moorland have left me with hope.

When elected to this office, I set out to meet three clear goals. First, that we focus on public safety. Second, that we focus on recruiting people from this community, to create an office that better reflects the people we serve. Finally, recognizing that outreach and engagement are the foundation of public safety, we’ll spend more time meeting with the people in our community.

After just 100 days, I’m pleased to report some successes.

Our stellar deputies and detectives are chalking up big wins in solving property crimes, and they’re getting noticed for it. Even SF Gate wants to understand how we’re recovering stolen property and catching those committing the crimes. They know our efforts need to be duplicated closer to the bay. Whether it’s arresting a man with dozens of stolen items or finding a felon with more drugs and guns than I can list here — from a traffic stop — we’re working 24/7 to keep you safe.

While we have critically low staffing levels, we’re still meeting our goals on response times. We are also working hard to improve staffing levels for the future. I’ve added additional background investigators to expedite the process to get ethical new employees and transfers from other agencies to join our team.

And I’ve hired four female deputy sheriffs to keep increasing the representation of women in our office. Four doesn’t sound like a big number, but that’s more female deputy sheriffs than we've hired in the past two years.

While I have a big agency to run — with 728 people providing law enforcement, detention, court security, fiscal, civil and coroner services — I have a big and diverse county to serve. Just as I’m a better leader when I’m hands on and on the ground with our team, I’m a better public servant and leader when I spend real time in our communities. Of the more than 50 community events we’ve attended this year, I’ve personally attended 17 of those as your sheriff, opening conversations about how we can better serve. We held our first Town Hall and have five more slated for the rest of the year, and we’ve plugged into existing events like Women in Public Safety Day and Read Across America in our local schools.

My direction has been crystal clear to our team, and I want it to be clear to you: When you call 911 for an emergency, you’re going to get a deputy to respond. In these unbelievably challenging times when we struggle to maintain a minimal level of staffing, this is yeoman’s work, and a credit to the fine people filling their posts.

We have a long road ahead to keep reaching our goals, often against the odds. But I have confidence in our team, trust in our community and nothing but optimism for Sonoma County and the Sheriff’s Office in the days and years to come.

Eddie Engram is sheriff of Sonoma County.

