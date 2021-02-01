Close to Home: Reflections on Martin Luther King and race in America

We just celebrated the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King, and I can’t help but wonder what he would have to say about the state of race relations in this country.

Knowing how deeply entrenched racism is in our culture, he may not be as surprised as one might think. But after what we witnessed on Jan. 6, even he might wonder. Here we are, celebrating 40 years since we began the local tribute to this visionary, and decades past his contributions. Here are a few ideas about what he might have to say.

What we witnessed in our Capitol three weeks ago is just the latest example of how deeply entrenched racism (and other issues) is in this country’s DNA. It never went away. Donald Trump provided cover for white supremacist groups, and they were among those who answered his call with a shocking display of violence.

Even if the Capitol attack hadn’t happened, the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year broke through much of the white denial. Starting last summer, there was a global dialogue that had never taken place on that scale, even after centuries of abuse of people of color. It will take a continuation of this dialogue for a very long time before we can get to true peace and understanding. One of the main reasons for celebrating King’s birthday is to keep up that effort by remembering what he stood for.

Another point to remember is that at the time of King’s assassination in 1968, he was coming closer to the views of Malcolm X, who favored a more militant approach to combating racism than the nonviolence advocated by King. For years there has been an unnecessary split about which leader was right. Both of them had valid points about the road to overcoming.

As we evolve in our thinking, I hope that Malcolm’s birthday will become an annual event, and he will be recognized as much as King for his contributions. Their consensus was that white privilege has to go. It is crucial for white folks to speak out about this.

My last point is that we must challenge racism, sexism and classism as one “ism.” Movements to combat racism and sexism are often guilty of disregarding the other, and both need to see the effects of classism as crucial to their success. I do believe that both Malcolm and King would embrace this concept.

As we look begin Black History Month, I want to thank the organizers of Sonoma County’s Martin Luther King birthday celebration for carrying on this local tradition through Community Baptist Church, where it all started 40 years ago with the support of the Rev. James Coffee.

I was in an interracial marriage when my husband and I moved here from Los Angeles in 1974, and we went immediately to Community Baptist to hook into the Black community. It was through Coffee that I was able to meet folks like Carole Ellis, David Johnson and others who were honored alongside me at this year’s celebration. I am humbled to be in their company as we continue the long struggle to end racism and sexism and classism.

Mary Moore, a co-founder of the Bohemian Grove Action Network, was honored at this year’s Martin Luther King birthday celebration. She lives in Camp Meeker.

