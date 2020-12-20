Close to Home: Refuse to take the vaccine? Who cares?

A scene in the first “Men in Black” movie has always been one of my favorites. It’s when the space alien confronts the farmer and tells him to drop his shotgun.

“You can have my gun when you pry it from my cold, dead fingers,” the farmer says.

To which the alien says, “Your proposal is acceptable.”

And he kills the farmer and takes his gun.

Which, obviously, brings us to the COVID-19 vaccine. It was exciting to see the vaccine roll into hospitals this past week. Reports are some 40 million doses could be available by the end of the year.

But the good news came with two caveats.

First, 40 million is great, but we are a country of almost 330 million people. This is just a little over 10% of what we need.

And second, in a story angle that has been whipped into a froth by national media, a certain percentage of people are saying they will refuse to be vaccinated.

This has set off epic hand-wringing. We have to demand that those people get a shot. Businesses should make it mandatory that every employee takes the vaccine. No exceptions.

And that only hardens the resistance. Next you hear someone announcing, “There is no way the government is going to force me to take a vaccine against my will.”

To which I would say (and I’d recommend that you read this in your Pete Davidson voice from “Saturday Night Live”): "OK.”

Don’t take it. That’s idiotic, and dangerous, but I am not going to deny your right to be a moron.

Because it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to guess who we are dealing with here. They don’t trust the government and want it out of their lives. They either don’t believe the coronavirus is real or think it is nowhere near as dangerous as doctors are saying. And don’t even get them started on the election.

Maybe you’ve tried to argue with some of them, using facts and reason.

And how did that go?

You’re not going to turn them around on this. Instead of chasing them around the room with a syringe, I say step aside and let them go. And while you’re at it, don’t get triggered by the news stories giving the latest update on how many people say they will decline the vaccine.

You’ve seen the polls. Fifteen percent of the country says it will never take the vaccine. Only half of the population is willing to commit to taking a dose.

Let’s take a deep breath shall we?

First, it is going to be months and months — well into next year — before these people are even going to have a chance to turn down a vaccine. As we said, 40-60 million doses is great, but we’re talking hundreds of millions. And don’t forget, each treatment is two separate shots, meaning we need something more like 600 million doses.

It is going to take a long time to get there. And until we do, the vaccine will be in short supply and for at-risk individuals. Forcing someone to get a shot when others need and want it is ridiculous.

Now, you’re going to say that if they don’t get the dose, they could infect others. First, how is that different from now? We don’t have a vaccine for everybody yet, so we’re wearing masks and staying apart. The nonmaskers, meanwhile, are associating with each other — foolishly.

Also, if it gets to the point that the anti-vax people have been offered a vaccine, it must be in pretty wide circulation. If it reached the point where they were getting offered, you’d think we would too. We’d take it. They wouldn’t. How do you think that will work out?

Here’s a hint. The coronavirus clearly has a well-developed sense of irony. We learned that last spring when NBA player Rudy Gobert, mocking concerns over the virus, thought it was hilarious when he intentionally touched microphones and recording devices at a press conference.

When he tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire league had to shut down, it wasn’t so amusing.

Or what about a president who flouts safety protocols for the virus, ignores the danger and tells people to take off their masks? He caught the coronavirus, and it was serious enough that he ended up being flown to Walter Reed Hospital for intense treatment. A more self-aware person would have learned something from that.

Or a White House that continues to host indoor gatherings without masks. The list of infected White House personnel and visitors made “the people’s house” into a superspreader site.

Both former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey and Rudy Giuliani had such severe cases they were hospitalized for days. We don’t have details, but I’m betting those hospital stays were not pleasant. If you get a bad case, this virus is serious.

The nonvaxers don’t need a lecture from us to be convinced. The virus will convince them. And if, eventually, they are the only people who haven’t been inoculated, they will be the virus’s only remaining targets. Now that’s herd immunity with a vengeance.

Not that this will make a difference. Over the next several months you’re going to hear it a lot:

“I refuse to take a vaccine that has been forced on me by big government. Even though I’ve seen that over 300,000 Americans have died, I prefer to risk my life and health by refusing the cure.”

OK. Your proposal is acceptable.

