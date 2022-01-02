Close to Home: Relax regulations to ease county’s housing crisis

If you didn’t know Sonoma County was in a housing crisis, all you’d have to do to find out is to drive down one of the many streets lined with RVs. Growing up with few resources during the early 2000s, I experienced scarcity of housing firsthand. Every year Sonoma County became more expensive, and the struggle for our family to find a home became a more desperate affair.

Eventually we ended up in west county, one of the only areas where low-income housing still existed. Now, even in west county housing costs are no longer affordable. The area has undergone a rural gentrification where longtime residents can no longer afford to live there. For too many, the only options are to sleep in their car or on the street.

County government acknowledges that we need more affordable housing. The millions spent each year on housing barely makes an impact. If low- and moderate-income people are going to live in Sonoma County, we need to look beyond traditional solutions. With a little creativity and flexibility, there is one policy that can be acted upon immediately.

This is to stop Permit Sonoma, the code enforcement agency, from forcing the eviction of more than 100 lower-income renters every year from safe, affordable trailers, yurts and tiny homes because they do not have conventional plumbing and permits.

Although the state passed a law aimed at making it easier for homeowners to build accessory dwelling units, septic and sewer regulations make the reality of hosting one cost prohibitive.

Copperwoman Saso, a 70-year-old grandmother, is resisting being evicted from her tiny home because it does not have and is not eligible for a permit. Saso is working with SonomaIndependent.org, a public advocacy website where I am an associate editor, on the Campaign to Stop All Government Evictions.

She made a YouTube video of her struggle that has been seen by more than 22,000 Sonoma County residents, and a change.org petition supporting her has received over a thousand signatures. Because Saso’s home has a composting toilet and isn’t attached to a septic tank — something that is cost prohibitive for the landowners — Permit Sonoma has effectively ordered that she be made homeless for her own health and safety.

Health and safety regulations, enforced by Permit Sonoma, require that any separate residence be hooked up to a septic tank or sewer system. This makes it unlikely that anyone will build a small rental unit on their property. Septic systems cost tens of thousands of dollars and in west county are difficult to get permitted. It’s an open secret that it’s safer to do the work without a permit.

Homeowners who can pay for a septic system aren’t the ones who would be motivated to create extra housing for rental income.

One simple solution is to allow composting toilets in accessory dwelling units and to allow trailers, with well-maintained graywater toilets, to be permitted. Composting toilets are safe and environmentally friendly, while trailer toilets are accepted in campgrounds and many other states. If composting toilets were allowed, tiny homes, RVs and other nontraditional dwellings could proliferate. Accessory dwelling units with composting toilets could provide many with places to live and take pressure off the rental market. Beyond that, it would legalize the homes of many residents who live in unpermitted homes.

We have housing regulations for good reason, but this is a case where code enforcement has grossly strayed from its intent. Housing regulations shouldn’t make the housing crisis worse. But without a change, that is what’s happening. It’s time for the Board of Supervisors to address this issue and figure out how to legalize and support nontraditional housing.

Tim Ryan is an associate editor of the Sonoma Independent. He lives in West Sacramento.

