Close to Home: Remembering the basics of public courtesy

Just a friendly reminder that being mindful matters. During the pandemic, streets and stores were pretty empty, so drivers and shoppers were at leisure to cover a whole lane of traffic or an aisle at the grocery store. Since the reopening of our public lives, many people have forgotten that they need to stay in their own lane, say excuse me when reaching in front of someone in the cereal aisle and not completely stop in front of another shopper as if you’re the only person in the store. You know, stuff we were taught in youth then passed on to our kids.

Gender-neutral bathrooms are for everyone, so gents, please lower the toilet seat when you finish. Most public restrooms don’t have attendants, and it’s disgusting to have to do it for a stranger.

Susan Kaminski

Follow the speed limit. People are always complaining about speed, but driving too slow is dangerous too. People trying to drive the speed limit try to pass in dangerous situations, and that can cause accidents too. And in this aging community, where there is a focus on drinking and driving, let’s remember that cannabis gummies are just as dangerous. And there is a whole population of aging people proudly eating gummies.

Sonoma County as a whole tends to be mindful of air quality and limited water, yet the drive-thru lanes at Starbucks and Dutch Bros are constantly backed up into streets as people wait for their triple mochas, engines running and spewing exhaust. A side note: parking and walking up to the counter will burn a couple of calories along with stopping some exhaust issues.

Pedestrians have the right of away in crosswalks, like it or not. It’s the law, so please be watchful and considerate of pedestrians. And if you are a pedestrian, maybe step up your pace a bit, so traffic can continue to flow.

I could go on, but I think you get the point. You are not the only person in the store, on the street or getting coffee. Let’s try to be the community that older residents used to count on.

Susan Kaminski is a retired resident of Santa Rosa.

