Close to Home: Remembering the victims of the Holocaust

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Thirty years ago, on Yom Hashoah (officially April 8), our day of mourning for the 6 million Jewish victims of Nazi extermination and the countless others whose lives were taken in the Holocaust, I stood at Auschwitz-Birkenau in the silent presence of more than 4,000 people.

The vast majority were Jewish teenagers from all over the world — Europe, Israel, America, India, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and more — present for a program called the March of the Living. The day we spent there and the days we spent in Poland allowed me to experience, inside myself and in the hearts and minds of the young people, a profound shift in understanding of the enormity of the tragedy that took place.

My photo album of those days portrays, in black and white, the feelings we all shared during that journey. While on one hand we had the privilege of meeting many who worked to save Jews during the war, we also were confronted by small children raising their middle fingers and proclaiming “Jew.”

Rabbi Ted Feldman

For the survivors who traveled with us there was pain and a semblance of reconciliation that their family stories weren’t being forgotten. Yes, there were memorials erected, and there were words of comfort from community leaders. There were lines of schoolchildren brought into the extermination camps to tell the story of what happened so that those who live near these death camps would know the reality.

And, yes, to affirm the inanity of it, outside of the gate to Auschwitz where stands the affirmation “Arbeit Macht Frei,” work makes freedom, was an ice cream stand to help soothe the tourists who came to pay their respects.

The story of that time in Poland still brings tears to my eyes. Subsequently, working with Holocaust survivors provided a constant reminder that the scars of that terrible time lingers in families whose lives were touched. One of the greatest fears, constantly expressed by survivors, was that their plight would be forgotten by the world and, more specifically, by the Jewish community.

Here in Sonoma County, the Jewish community continues to remember and honor the memory of those lost and the strength of those who survived.

There have been many genocides in our world before and after the Nazi onslaught and, as we remember those of our people, we acknowledge that the human capabilities of evil are widespread. Therefore, gathering to remember takes on many layers of commitment. We are committed to remember the 6 million of our people who perished and the countless number of people put to death because they were seen as different or powerless or sinners or nonbelievers or a threat to power.

Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Memorial Day, is a powerful reminder to all of humanity that the sacred value of human life is an overarching principle that needs to be affirmed at every moment. Among the ways of affirming that is through the gift of memory, and it is that gift that we engage during our observance of Yom Hashoah.

Sonoma County’s commemoration will take place online at 2 p.m. Sunday. In Jewish tradition, the flame of a candle symbolizes the spark of the human soul. Candles will be lit to honor the survivors still with us and to remember the lives of those no longer in our midst.

We hope you will consider joining us. Preregistration is required. Register here by Thursday to receive the Zoom link.

Ted Feldman is rabbi at B’nai Israel Jewish Center in Petaluma.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.