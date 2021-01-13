Close to Home: Renters will pay a steep price for Proposition 19

With the passage of Proposition 19 in November and new rules taking effect next month, many families are having uncomfortable conversations about how to navigate this poorly conceived initiative. While there are certainly beneficiaries — notably the real estate industry — there is one group that stands to lose more than anyone: renters.

Fundamentally, Proposition 19 was designed to get people to sell inherited properties that aren’t used as a primary residence by reassessing property taxes to market value. After all, the California Association of Realtors Issues Mobilization PAC was the largest donor.

With the stratospheric housing costs in the Bay Area, anyone who stands to inherit a property that their parents purchased in the 1970s, ’80 or ’90s has a powerful financial incentive not to hold onto it.

Many Californians will inherit their parents' homes, but the vast majority aren’t the fat cats portrayed by Proposition 19’s sponsors.

They are future mom-and-pop landlords, whose properties provide a critical portion of the Bay Area rental market — especially in smaller communities.

In my neighborhood, many young families are renting from this type of landlords. They are part of a housing ecosystem in which owners have a vested interest in making sure they keep their family homes in good repair and provide living spaces for families who cannot afford to buy homes.

These are the people who will have to choose between increasing rents or selling their inherited properties to offset the significant property taxes they will be paying.

Let’s not kid ourselves into thinking that an increased number of houses in the real estate market will bring prices down to a level that allows most Bay Area renters to become homeowners themselves. Let’s also not pretend that those who inherit their parents’ home are going to suddenly uproot their lives to make it their primary residence.

The authors of Proposition 19 banked on voters focusing on only one part of the proposal, which applies to a relatively small group of homeowners, including wildfire victims and the disabled, while ignoring the more insidious aspects that alter the current rules on how inherited properties are taxed.

Don’t get me wrong, these groups should receive tax benefits. But it is also the case that many of them don’t own homes at all and, as renters, will bear the burden of these tax increases in the form of higher rents and fewer rentals — and likely both.

Sonoma County already is a difficult place to rent, and housing availability is being continually squeezed by upward pricing and the infiltration of Big Tech’s platform approach to turning homes into vacation rentals.

Proposition 19 will force rents on inherited family homes to increase dramatically or, worse, force the homes to be sold. While the negative consequences of this ballot initiative will become more apparent over time, one thing is clear — renters will lose.

Gabe Brown is a business manager. He lives in Petaluma.

