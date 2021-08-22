Close to Home: Safe and sane fireworks support youth programs

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Measure D will cut youth sports funding and hurt nonprofit and youth groups in Rohnert Park.

Measure D will not stop the use of dangerous, illegal fireworks. Aerial shells, rockets, firecrackers and loud explosives like M-80s that scare pets and endanger our community aren’t covered by Measure D. The safe and sane fireworks sold by youth groups are not the problem. These state fire marshal-approved fireworks don’t explode or shoot into the sky.

Sean Sage

Tracey Poueu-Guerrero

On March 9, Rohnert Park Public Safety Chief Tim Mattos advised the City Council that he had “spoken to many chiefs from other cities who have bans in their cities and it does not stop the use of illegal fireworks, and some have said it could increase.”

We have an illegal fireworks problem in Sonoma County, not a safe and sane fireworks problem.

A Rohnert Park city staff report in 2019 said “safe and sane fireworks have not caused any structure fires in the history of Rohnert Park. Illegal fireworks are likely the cause of most fireworks-related injuries and damages.”

Debating Measure D In April, the Rohnert Park City Council voted to ban fireworks sales. Fireworks supporters gathered enough signatures to force a referendum. The election is on Sept. 14.

Organizations that are a critical part of our community will lose more than $300,000 in annual funding. These include the Rohnert Park Swim Club, Rancho Cotate High School Music Boosters, Rohnert Park Soccer, Rohnert Park Cotati Youth Football and Cheer Inc., Rancho Cotate High School Baseball/Softball, Rohnert Park Girls Softball Association, Technology High School Sports Boosters, Expeditionary Learning Parents Club and others.

These organizations serve thousands of kids; Rohnert Park Soccer Club alone has 1,200 kids participating. Most are led by volunteers. These organizations will not be able to absorb a loss in funding without cutting scholarships and activities.

More than half of Rohnert Park’s children are eligible for subsidized school lunches. Their parents can’t just write a check to pay for costly activities and equipment. Cuts will mean these kids will lose access to safe and healthy after-school programs, young athletes will not be able to develop their talents fully and our community will suffer.

The sale of safe and sane fireworks provides a stable revenue stream for these vital youth programs, independent of politicians’ whims.

Members of the group “Save Rohnert Park Fireworks” oppose a city ordinance that would prohibit sales and use of fireworks. The ordinance is the subject of a Sept. 14 referendum. (BETH SCHLANKER / The Press Democrat)

Contrary to what proponents of Measure D have stated, there is no other guaranteed funding source. There is no replacement for these funds. On June 8, the Rohnert Park City Council directed staff to cancel the replacement funding option for nonprofit fireworks booth operators.

Youth programs in Rohnert Park cannot sustain their programs with hopes that funding might be provided. Our family-friendly community is built on a foundation of wholesome fun, youth sports, activities for our kids and safe celebrations.

You don’t have to look far to see that Rohnert Park’s illegal fireworks problem is going to get a whole lot worse if Measure D passes.

The last year that Santa Rosa allowed safe and sane fireworks their police and fire departments received 141 fireworks complaints on the Fourth of July. This year, in virtually the same time frame, they received 566 illegal fireworks complaints, with more than 400 of those on the evening of the Fourth of July. Their illegal fireworks problem has gotten dramatically worse since they banned safe and sane fireworks. It is ridiculous to assert that eight fires were caused by fireworks in Rohnert Park. Opponents of fireworks have to go back a decade

According to experts, Measure D will not stop illegal fireworks. It could make the problem worse. It will cut funds that are vital to providing our kids with the activities they need to flourish.

Please vote no on Measure D.

Sean Sage is executive director of Sozo Student Center in Rohnert Park. Tracey Poueu-Guerrero is a softball coach and community volunteer in Rohnert Park.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.