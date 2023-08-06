Close to Home: Saving ‘our Amazon,’ the lungs of the world

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

We on the North Coast are well aware of just how unique the remnants of our redwood forest are — their height and longevity, their ability to pull moisture from the fog, their capacity to store carbon. We may not, however, understand that California’s coast redwoods have more in common with their neighbors to the north than we might imagine.

Or that redwoods, astonishing as they are, are just the anchor of a far larger forest, the temperate rainforest that occupies the North American coast from just south of Santa Cruz to the Alaskan islands.

This is an unbroken blanket of coniferous trees, including the tallest trees on earth. Redwoods blend into the Douglas fir of Oregon and Washington, which give way in northern British Columbia and Alaska to red cedar, Sitka spruce and western hemlock. Taken together this is a wonder of the natural world and has been called “our Amazon.” And, like the Amazon, these forests are earth’s lungs. They breath in carbon dioxide and breath out oxygen.

This coastal temperate rainforest is characterized by its proximity to ocean and mountains. Abundant rainfall results when the atmospheric flow of moist air off the Pacific collides with coastal mountain ranges. It is a rocky, stormy and wild coast that reveals nature at its most spectacular self. Here, this coast is home to rocky headlands and secluded coves, in southern Oregon to the raging Rogue and Umpqua rivers. Farther north, the forest crosses the mouth of the Columbia River, with its huge waves and foaming breakers, where ocean currents and tides collide with the deadly bars. In Washington, the Hoh and Quinault river valleys in Olympic National Park are remnants of towering fir, cedar and spruce draped in ghostly mosses that once blanketed this coast. Then comes an inland sea, the Salish Sea, shared by Washington and British Columbia, where snow-laden mountains shelter idyllic islands whose shaded waters are home to the last of the southern Orcas.

In British Columbia, the Great Bear Rainforest is one of the largest remaining tracts of unspoiled temperate rainforest in the world. This forest is home to the Kermode (“spirit”) bear, a unique subspecies of the black bear in which 1 in 10 cubs displays a recessive white coat. In the sea, there are humpback and gray whales, orcas, dolphins, seals and sea lions, and in the air, eagles. Salmon, now endangered by logging, symbolize the north Pacific coast; for 10,000 thousand years they sustained not just people but a magical ecological world of plenty for all.

The jewel in all this forest is the Tongass in Alaska, 16.8 million acres, nearly 500 miles long, with 11,000 miles of coastline. It is best known for its glaciers. Giant cruise ships bring tourists by the tens of thousands to see these great vanishing monuments, sites surely worth seeing, but perhaps best not on these ships.

There are many reasons to save this forest. It cools the earth, deters wildfire, cleanses water and air and provides shelter for hundreds of creatures, including scores of threatened species, above all salmon. Then there is the sheer size of the forest, above all the Tongass, as well as the vast numbers of old-growth trees that remain. The big, old-growth trees are highly effective at trapping climate-warming greenhouse gas and storing it — the larger the tree, the more sequestered.

Nevertheless, these forests are threatened. In western states, where they are not corporately owned, the U.S. Forest Service is likely to manage them. Yet even these publicly owned forests are not safe. The Forest Service is just as likely to enable loggers as to restrain them; even the national and state parks of California survive at the whim of giant bureaucracies — these in turn are reflective of which parties are in power. In British Columbia and Alaska, there is no place too remote, no terrain too inaccessible for loggers and miners; corporate loggers load raw timber directly onto ships bound for Asia. Mining multinationals thrive in the face of compliant governments. Dun and Bradstreet lists 500 mining companies with offices in Vancouver. So, one finds narrow fjords, deep fingers of water rivaling those of Norway, fouled by runoff of clear-cutting and metal mining.

The power of corporations, private and “public,” cannot be exaggerated. The U.S. Forest Service remains committed to a “multipurpose management” mission, including logging (chain saw management), mining and grazing. The odds of saving the old growth remain highly unfavorable, even in the face of climate change. Still, there are scores, perhaps more, bands of ordinary people fighting to save their patch of this forest. More are needed, and they need to fight together. And there are Indigenous peoples, who for so long have had their voices at best muffled, most often belittled, stepping out with alternatives views of the natural world and how to live with it.

We live in an age of multiple crises, including one of extinction. Surely, habitat restoration is called for, lest this silent slaughter continue. Right now, the crisis of climate change overwhelms all else as an ever-increasing threat to every aspect of our lives and earth itself. The Amazon deserves whatever it takes to save it. So does this northern jewel of a forest, our lungs, our coastal temperate rainforest. Our Amazon. It is a fight that matters.

