Close to Home: School consolidation savings don’t add up

As reported in the paper, the Sonoma County Office of Education commissioned a study of the economic effects of potentially unifying some or all of the west county elementary school districts with the high school district.

Back in 2006, the Office of Education commissioned a similar study. At the time, I was president of the board of trustees of Gravenstein, one of the west county elementary districts. After a careful review of that study, our district found that it contained “multiple errors, omissions, inconsistencies and unsupported assumptions” that fatally undermined “the report’s finding that potential West County school unification is ‘financially feasible and advantageous.’”

Jim Horn

After a brief splash in the papers, that study died a well-deserved death. But the same author of that study is back with this new one.

Here we go again …

To its credit, the new study looks at three consolidation scenarios rather than just one. Of all the scenarios studied, however, only one claims to show net savings. It proposes unifying the high school district with the Twin Hills elementary district. The nine remaining elementary districts would consolidate into a single separate elementary district. The study claims about $8 million in net savings for the combined elementary district.

But, just like in 2006, the study estimates these savings by creating an imaginary school district from the average of five unrelated California districts of similar size. These districts vary widely in spending, teacher salaries, class sizes, median home prices, etc. Given this broad range, comparing our schools to the average of these other districts is essentially meaningless.

For example, consolidating “direct instructional services” to students (i.e., teachers and aides) accounts for two-thirds of the hypothetical total savings. But there are only two ways to reduce instructional costs: cut teacher salaries and/or increase class sizes by cutting staff. In fact, the study’s author admits “a workforce reduction might need to be accomplished for the certificated staff, which are not guaranteed the same salary and benefits level.”

And that’s exactly what a detailed look at those other districts shows. Gravenstein and Oak Grove, the two largest west county elementary districts studied, together enroll more than half of the proposed district’s students. But three of the five comparative districts pay teachers less, on average, than our local districts. More importantly, four of the five comparatives have much larger average class sizes than west county schools, ranging from 31% to 59% larger in the comparative districts.

In other words, instead of 20 students per class, imagine 26 to 32 students per class.

Given the fierce battles in recent years over teacher salaries and class sizes, it’s simply fantasy to assume that west county teachers would agree to teach more students for less money in a consolidated district just to satisfy a hypothetical study.

Finally, as far as the overall “savings,” Gravenstein and Oak Grove already spend less per student than the imaginary comparative district, while maintaining smaller class sizes and higher teacher salaries than most of the comparatives. Even Twin Hills spends only 5% more than the average.

The Press Democrat’s July 8 editorial on the topic ends with: “Bottom line, the prospect for substantial savings is reason enough to take this process to the next step and find out if it would benefit students.”

We can answer that question right now without more study. For most west county parents and voters, paying teachers less, making classes bigger and potentially closing some schools definitely would not benefit students.

Why in the world would we choose to consolidate?

Jim Horn, a retired engineer, was a trustee of the Gravenstein Union School District for 17 years. He lives in Sebastopol.

