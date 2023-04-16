Close to Home: Searching for exotic wildlife, and finding unity

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Within the first minutes into our tour of southern Africa, our guide uttered nine simple words that transformed the lives of the 14 Americans who comprised our group: “There will be no talk of American politics here.”

Ours was not a homogeneous group. We had people from the West, Midwest and East. We had married couples and single women, straight and gay. The one thing we didn’t know about each other and never revealed was our political party affiliation. My wife and I, who you could label traditional Sonoma County Democrats, suspected that the two couples from Arizona held views that differed from ours. Not only did we never find out, we were glad we never did.

For three weeks last summer the 14 of us slept in tents in national parks and a private game preserve. We ventured out on photo safaris where we tracked countless exotic species while inhaling sage perfumed air. While at first our jeeps were filled with the chatter of strangers getting to know one another, within days they were silent as our orientation shifted to the wonders that surrounded us.

Something equally profound emerged. We rediscovered how much we really like Americans. With the hysteria of political orientation forcibly stripped away from our identities, what was left were the many traits that used to — and still can — define who we are and how we can relate to one another.

We returned home to a country sadly shrouded by the divisiveness of incessant political chatter. We asked, “Since when did we allow politics to so define our lives?”

From a constitutional perspective, our votes every two to four years hire or rehire politicians with the expectation that they will just do their jobs. What became apparent upon our return was how unruly and self-absorbed some of these “employees” had become. We realized that the political industry had become a barrier to appreciating what we have in common with each other.

The reality is it need not define our reality. What is real is the shared experience that goes with being American. As we in Sonoma County learned during recent natural disasters, even in the face of profound crises we are known for good humor, generosity, outspokenness and an optimistic belief that any problem can be solved. These traits aren’t particular to members of any one political party. To the rest of the world, they define our nationality.

This experience in Africa taught us that it is possible to reunite as one people. However, to do so we will have to tell the negative noisemakers that their divisive efforts will work against them. The test is simple: “Tell us what you’re for, and you might be hired. Tell us who you believe we should hate, and you will be fired.” Any effort to divide us should render them unhireable. Prioritize uniting us.

One final story about Africa. After our journey, our group of 14 raised the money our guide’s remote village needed to construct a solar-powered water well. Village children tasked with drawing precious fresh water from a distant river will no longer be killed by hippos and lions.

We don’t need to live in fear of each other. We can be united by the amazing traits we share, such as donating funds for a well, unasked. As we were gifted to learn in Africa, it is possible to do this.

