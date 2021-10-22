Close to Home: Seeking nature, finding a fence

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

What happens to us when we are awed by nature? When we take in its gifts with all our faculties? Sometimes, if we are lucky, we gain perspective on what’s important in life. For many of us in the west county town of Bloomfield, these moments of reflection arrive when we gaze out onto the surrounding valley from quiet lookout points at our community cemetery.

Or at least that’s been the case for almost two centuries. But the gift of such a view is being irrevocably altered by a 6-foot metal fence. From the time of Bloomfield’s founding in 1856, the cemetery has been a place of quiet contemplation. The peace, history and views surrounding it draw people from near and far.

Gina Cloud

Sadly, those views that comfort and inspire are threatened. The grazing land adjoining the cemetery has been purchased by an out-of-area corporation for the purpose of commercial cannabis cultivation. The fence is being erected along the west and north sides of the cemetery and along the lower property lines to keep people from seeing into their intended grow area. Those who share property lines with the site are dismayed and outraged as they lose their views to the west.

This could have been done so differently. If the county required 1,000-foot setbacks, and if neighborhood compatibility measures were in place, this fence would not have been necessary.

Bloomfield, in the Dairy Belt, has numerous cannabis grows nearby, and we do not object to them. We know that many growers are sensitive to the communities they operate in. However, this is different. Big cannabis has come into little Bloomfield and, without a shred of community outreach, is intent on taking all it can get, regardless of the cost to the long established and close-knit community.

We repeatedly have looked to the county for help, but in a true cart before the horse scenario, and to the detriment of growers and communities alike, the county continues to struggle with the cannabis conundrum.

This is an old story. It is the raw story of profit over people, and it is happening here in Bloomfield right now.

It’s not illegal to build a fence on one’s property, but they could have protected their grow site from view without interrupting the vistas of the hills. To take away something as ineffably precious as a beautiful view may not be illegal, but it is certainly indefensible.

Gina Cloud, a poet and playwright, is president of the Bloomfield Community Club.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.