Close to Home: Sharing Sonoma County’s roads and scenery safely

Cyclists participating in Levi's GranFondo ride along Highway 1 near Wright's Beach. (ALVIN JORNADA / The Press Democrat, 2018)

So far this month, two cyclists traveling Highway 1 along our beautiful coast have been hit-and-run victims.

A woman struck by a driver towing a travel trailer on July 2 near Goat Rock was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

A similar incident ─ a cyclist hit by a trailer ─ occurred in the same general location on July 12. Unable to get a cell signal, he rode home battered and bruised.

How do you knock a cyclist off the road and not even notice?

One silver lining of the coronavirus shelter-in-place order has been growing numbers of folks riding bikes. Since the partial reopening, tourists and locals alike are flocking to our outdoor recreation areas, including Highway 1.

How do we keep everyone safe while sharing this narrow, winding road, where there isn’t room for safe passing in many places?

The Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition has some suggestions for drivers and cyclists.

Drivers: California law requires that you allow at least 3 feet between any part of your vehicle and any part of a cyclist when you pass. That includes side mirrors.

If you are towing, remember that your trailer may be wider than your vehicle and exhibit some side-to-side motion, so when in doubt, allow more room.

If you cannot pass with enough clearance, you must slow down and wait until either the cyclist pulls over or the road becomes wide enough. Take a deep breath, enjoy the scenery, and you’ll get there eventually!

Cyclists: The Vehicle Code requires us to ride “as far to the right as is practicable.” That doesn’t mean you have to hug the very right edge of the road; if there is debris, potholes or vegetation, you are allowed to ride as far to the left as you need to.

If there isn’t room for a vehicle to pass you with 3 feet of clearance, the safest thing to do is take the whole lane. That can feel scary, but it can prevent a driver from attempting an unsafe pass, and it is completely legal.

If cars are piling up behind you, do the polite thing and pull over when there is an opportunity and let them pass.

When you are on a path shared with pedestrians, remember that a passing cyclist feels the same to someone walking as a passing car feels to us. Observe the 15 mph speed limit on shared paths, call out to warn folks of your approach, and give them plenty of space.

Wear a bandanna around your neck and pull it up over your mouth and nose when you must pass people closer than 6 feet.

No matter how you are traveling ─ on foot, by bike, in a vehicle ─ remember we all must share the space and treat others the way we’d like to be treated.

The Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition is offering our Smart Cycling safety classes this summer via Zoom for free. Learn the laws regulating our rights and responsibilities when cycling, defensive driving techniques, basic bike maintenance and safety checks, how to plot a safe route and more.

Find out more at bikesonoma.org or contact us at 707-545-0153.

Eris Weaver is executive director of the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition.

