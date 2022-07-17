Close to Home: Short-term rentals are a full-time nuisance

This year, assuming a return to pre-COVID travel, Sonoma County will welcome more than 5 million overnight visitors to Wine Country. Most will stay two to three nights in hotels, small inns or short-term rentals available through Airbnb and similar services. Collectively, they will spend roughly $1 billion, with about half that amount dedicated to lodging.

Sonoma County and its cities, including Santa Rosa, levy a transient occupancy tax on all lodging fees, irrespective of location or zoning.

David Long

While hotels and inns have long been classified and permitted to operate only as a commercial use, short-term rentals are treated differently. In Santa Rosa, the county’s largest city, they operate as an unfettered residential use anywhere they please.

This zoning loophole has unleashed a proliferation of short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods, causing significant quality-of-life problems and public safety concerns. It has also reduced permanent housing stock for Santa Rosa residents and contributed to the dramatic rise of full-time rental prices.

A check of Airbnb listings show more than 400 short-term rentals in greater Santa Rosa — nearly all of them in residential neighborhoods. Some blocks have multiple rentals, and as only 255 have applied for permits, at least 150 short-term rentals appear to be operating illegally.

Most owners offer their property for rent through Airbnb. Since specific addresses are not revealed, owners can easily “hide” from the city and escape payment of transient occupancy taxes.

There is growing uncertainty about this growing corner of the sharing economy in our community. In a survey conducted by the city of Santa Rosa last August, 66% of respondents preferred that short-term rentals not be allowed anywhere in the city or that they be limited to operating in areas zoned for commercial use.

In October, the city recognized the spiraling problems associated with short-term rentals and adopted an urgency ordinance to reign them in. Unfortunately, enforcement has been difficult, and its goals have not been met.

However, the ordinance lays important groundwork by defining “hosted” and “non-hosted” rentals. Hosted rentals are those where the owner lives on-site full-time and rents a portion of the property to visitors. These should be welcomed in our community. Conversely, non-hosted rentals are unsupervised, whole-house rentals where guests can use the property as they please, often generating adverse impacts.

Many full-time residents live with constant fear and stress, wondering if and when the next batch of unfamiliar visitors in a non-hosted rental will disturb their neighborhood and compromise their safety, especially during wildfire season.

Without a policy change, you might soon be a short-term rental neighbor.

If you are hesitant to speak out, consider that since 2019 there have been more than 50 shooting incidents at non-hosted short-term rentals in the U.S., according to a review of news accounts. Many of these incidents resulted in multiple deaths. Believing that this is not possible in Santa Rosa would be a tragic mistake.

Local real estate professionals and out-of-town investors continue to market, purchase, operate and profit from non-hosted rentals by exploiting the desirable character of our residential neighborhoods. Consequently, Santa Rosa is ranked by AirDNA as one of the top 25 short-term rental markets in the U.S., with the third highest average annual revenue potential, behind only Maui, Hawaii and Key West, Florida.

The only proven way to effectively regulate non-hosted rentals is to eliminate or severely limit their existence in residential neighborhoods. Healdsburg and Rohnert Park have already done this, as has the county in unincorporated areas. Santa Rosa can too, simply by adopting any one of several proactive, easily enforced methods successfully deployed by other cities.

Non-hosted short-term rentals are unsupervised commercial lodging enterprises. They are neither homes nor residential uses. Let’s start treating and regulating them for what they are.

Want to help? Contact Save Our Santa Rosa at SOSR.org.

David Long, a civil engineer, is a founding member of Save Our Santa Rosa.

