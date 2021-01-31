Close to Home: Shots are just part of vaccination effort

As a recently retired physician, I have been volunteering with efforts to bring coronavirus vaccinations to the people in Sonoma County, and I have watched as the Sonoma County Medical Association worked to make vaccinations available.

Jonah Goldberg’s Wednesday column (“Biden needs to raise the bar on vaccinations”) left me wondering if he has the faintest idea of what is involved in vaccinating hundreds of people a day.

I sometimes think people believe you just open a box of vaccine and start stabbing arms. What could be more simple than that? But the reality is much more complicated.

On the first day of vaccinations at the Medical Association’s office about 2½ weeks ago, the number of people treated measured in the dozens. On Wednesday, at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, about 500 were treated. The staff is learning how to do this on the fly, and it's a very steep learning curve.

Each person injected has to be scheduled to assure that the vaccine supply is adequate, and before they go on their way, they have to be scheduled for their second injection a few weeks later.

People have to fill out a brief medical (and allergy) history and a description of their insurance. They’re given a card documenting their vaccine history (including the vaccine batch number and type). This card has to be documented and initialed by their “vaccinator” and given to them.

So there is some paperwork involved.

Injection stations — tables — have to be prepared with chairs, gloves, alcohol wipes, Band-Aids, hand sanitizer, ballpoint pens, chair wipes, sharps containers for used syringes and more.

The area where patients go for observation after their injection to be prepared. Think a small basketball court filled with 50-60 socially distanced chairs. Who sets up all those chairs?

Location, parking, security, temperatures checks for people entering and so much more must be done in advance. The vaccine has to be put into solution, and hundreds of syringes must be loaded with pre-measured doses.

Before patients leave, staff must assist in scheduling their next visit to assure that adequate vaccine will be available when they return.

The “vaccinators” are medical and paramedical personnel, who are volunteering their time to make this service available. One of the scheduling emails that I received from the Sonoma County Medical Association staff was time-stamped 1:15 a.m., so I think that it is safe to say that the medical association staff is working full days. I believe that they are now using the second, or perhaps, scheduling software package as patient numbers increase.

All of this would have been much easier had there been a template, and perhaps some software available to describe how it could best be accomplished. Instead President Joe Biden and local medical societies everywhere are having to create their own programs on the fly. The previous administration is still waiting for the virus to magically disappear, so they felt no need to prepare anything.

I think that going from dozens to many hundreds of people vaccinated daily in this county in a bit over two weeks is something to be proud of. And by next week it will be better yet.

The most frequent comment I heard from the people I injected was “thank you.” That thank you should ring out to medical societies and staff across the nation. And perhaps Goldberg could tone down his criticism and show a bit of gratitude himself for all the dedicated and hardworking folks who are trying to make the best of the bad hand they’ve been dealt.

A final note: Please don’t call the Sonoma County Medical Association to schedule an appointment. They’ve got their hands full right now. Schedule appointments through your personal physician or health care plan.

Richard F. Evans is a retired radiation oncologist. He lives in Sebastopol.

