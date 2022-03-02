Close to Home: Shutting out the public at SRJC

This week, Santa Rosa Junior College is hosting a series of remote “site visits” from the Accreditation Commission for Community and Junior Colleges. This is the final process in an every-seven-year accreditation process for SRJC.

What’s missing from this process? Public involvement.

This process is designed to review the school’s effectiveness in serving the community and providing high-quality educational services.

The college prepared a 276-page internal self-evaluation report. Who read it? Just about nobody outside the committee that wrote it.

Even the SRJC board, elected to represent the community, said the report was just about incomprehensible. In November, the board asked for a readable summary.

That summary would have been useful to the public. Yet it was never produced. The omission was never explained.

The rules of the accrediting committee require public participation. In the self-evaluation, SRJC said it issued a press release and invited public comments. Yet that press release was never put out, and no public involvement was solicited. The deadline for comments was in January.

The rules of the site visits provide for meetings with the administration, students, faculty and staff. But the rules specifically exclude the general public. Alumni, community members, elected officials from the communities SRJC serves and all “outsiders” are excluded.

SRJC is spending more than $400 million on capital improvements that the community generously authorized in a bond election. The school’s annual budget is $160 million.

Yet attendance is going down (by about a quarter in recent years) as has other colleges’ attendance. There are major shifts away from classroom teaching to hybrid and remote learning.

Still, SRJC seeks and accepts virtually no input into this important accreditation process.

There are matters at SRJC that should interest the public: academic rigor; fair access; $2 million being spent on a building for the SRJC Foundation (which was not in the bond documents and reports a staff of six); the likelihood of new, empty classrooms; records being suppressed; nonworking safety complaint systems; the lack of general problem-reporting systems; lack of “truth and honesty” as core values and more.

Four trustees are up for election this fall: the other three in two years. The core Santa Rosa area has been split into separate districts, so the cost of running for trustee is about one-third of what it was. If the trustees won’t let the public in to discuss the college’s role, perhaps other concerned citizens can organize and run for these positions.

Michael Von der Porten is a semi-retired business financial planning professional. He lives in Santa Rosa.

