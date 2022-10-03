Close to Home: Simple rules for surviving our streets

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

When I was a kid I walked to school every day, from kindergarten to 12th grade. It wasn’t uphill, it was never in the snow, but I walked every day in the cold or the heat, in the rain or the wind.

There were times when I hated it, when it was so cold my fingers would freeze. Most of the time though, I needed that walk before and after school to collect my thoughts, perfect my skipping skills or think about how I was going to deal with my bully that day.

When my daughter started school, we walked or rode our bikes every day, and shared those same contemplative moments together. When her school relocated farther from our home for two years, because of construction, I drove part way, parking a half mile from school, and we walked from there.

Danielle McElwee leads second graders from J.X. Wilson School in Santa Rosa on a walking field trip.

Why? If we had just driven to school, it would have taken longer because of the traffic at the drop-off area. I would be filled with frustration and agitation about that traffic, watching the road, kids running about and crazy drivers. Instead, we had 10-15 minutes of not walking on the cracks, cat petting, flower smelling, cloud counting, and storytelling. Not to mention the exercise we were getting five days a week, the money I was saving on gas, the many pounds of carbon dioxide we were saving the planet from or the air that was cleaner because we weren’t filling it with car exhaust. Most of all, it was simply fun for us.

I mean, seriously, does driving your kids to school bring you joy? Do you love the hustle and bustle, the unpredictable traffic, your kids screaming from the back seat for your attention, the endless line of cars, the drivers who cut you off? Of course not.

You might be surprised at the time it takes to walk or bike to school compared to driving. Idling in those long lines at the drop-off spot can take 5-15 minutes, even when it only took you three minutes to drive there. Walking or biking, or just parking a few blocks away from school, might take only 10 minutes. Plus, you and your kids are getting exercise.

Think about it, your kids have to sit in a classroom for hours. Wouldn’t they be better served if they had some fun and exercise before then? Wouldn’t they be in a better mood than if they were sitting in a car listening to you yell at the drivers in the other cars?

This Wednesday is International Walk and Roll to School Day and an excellent opportunity to try walking or rolling. International Walk and Roll to School Day is an amazing event where families from all over the world walk or roll to school, and this year we celebrate its 20th anniversary here in Sonoma County. You can have some fun with your kids while helping to spare the air and save the planet.

You may even meet some neighborhood kids who can walk with your kids on other days. Maybe your kids will want to be dropped off at a friend or relative’s house to walk with them, or you will find out that there is a big group who bike together and would love to take your kids along. Think of the time you would save — and the gas and the headache.

Or maybe, just maybe, you need a walk too.

Danielle McElwee is the lead educator at Sonoma County Safe Routes to School.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.