Close to Home: Smart reforms for police misconduct

Most police officers wear the badge with honor and work hard to uphold our laws with a great sense of fairness and duty to our community. As a candidate for Sonoma County sheriff in the June 2022 primary election, I’m committed to smart reforms for our county’s largest law enforcement agency. It’s well known that the Sheriff’s Office needs to build better relationships with the community it serves as it protects public safety.

The California Legislature deserves credit for enacting important reforms to curtail misconduct by police officers and create transparency of the records of lawbreaking by law enforcement personnel. Gov. Gavin Newsom did the right thing by signing SB 2 and SB 16, along with six other bills related to law enforcement.

Carl Tennenbaum

SB 2 makes important changes to some of the immunity provisions that protect police officers from full accountability and will prevent officers who violate the law from moving from one department to another without consequence. It directs the state Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training to deny certification to peace officers who are found to have used excessive force, committed sexual assault, displayed bias or made a false arrest.

California is joining 46 other states in revoking an officer’s certification if he or she is convicted of a felony of these types. It’s consistent with certification programs that apply to more than 200 other occupations — from lawyers to realtors to cosmetologists and contractors.

As a veteran of 32 years in law enforcement, I’ve seen firsthand how a few bad cops have used the immunity provided under law and court precedents to avoid the consequences of unlawful behavior by resigning from one agency and getting a new police job in another city.

A consortium of news organizations studied the 10-year period ending in 2019 and found that more than 600 officers in California were convicted of crimes such as assault, manslaughter, drunken driving or domestic violence — and more than 20% of those 600 officers continued to work in law enforcement after sentencing.

SB 16 lifts the veil of secrecy on parts of the personnel files of police officers who have received a “sustained finding” of excessive force or violations including sexual assault and dishonesty. It also requires an agency that’s considering hiring an experienced officer to review that officer’s personnel file.

The governor also signed AB 26, which sets new standards for use-of-force policies, requiring officers to intervene when they witness excessive force by another officer.

Other new laws ban restraints and transport methods that carry a substantial risk of serious injury to detainees; prohibit officers from firing rubber bullets or tear gas directly at peaceful protesters; require new officers to complete a curriculum at community colleges; and require law enforcement agencies to seek approval from their local governing bodies when buying surplus military equipment.

Together, these bills deliver important, sensible reforms that will provide accountability and transparency for law enforcement personnel, while benefiting and safeguarding the majority of good officers and the public they serve.

Police chiefs, sheriffs and law enforcement labor groups were heavily involved in fine-tuning the legislation, which provides appropriate protections for the privacy rights of all officers.

I’m also a strong supporter of Measure P, passed by 64% of Sonoma voters in 2020, and the oversight agency that it strengthened, the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach. I firmly believe that public oversight is a real asset to effective law enforcement, and I will work with elected officials, community advocates and employee labor groups to fully implement Measure P.

These changes will not only save lives, they will reduce multimillion-dollar settlements and the skyrocketing cost of liability insurance, paid for by us, the taxpayers of Sonoma County.

With your support, as your new sheriff, we can implement smart reforms that enhance public safety and confidence.

Carl Tennenbaum retired from the San Francisco Police Department after 32 years of service. He and his wife Angela live in Sebastopol.

