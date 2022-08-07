Close to Home: So you’re losing your sight, now what?

Sight loss happened in a moment for me. I was driving on the freeway, and suddenly I couldn’t see the road ahead. Everyone experiences this moment differently, but many of us are left with the same question: Now what?

I now serve as the CEO of Earle Baum Center, and I worked for Guide Dogs for the Blind for 10 years. I travel by myself and connect with new people every day. I continue to expand my life and feel like there is nothing I can’t do. Here are some lessons that I learned along the way.

Grieve, acknowledge and embrace. As with any major transition in life, this will likely come with strong emotions. When you are ready, embrace and acknowledge that you have sight loss. When you stop fighting the loss, you can move forward.

Ask for help. Don’t be afraid to do things in a new way or to get support, even when that is difficult at first.

During a mobility and orientation program I went through to get certified to have a guide dog, I was expected to travel under blindfold. I had to walk a distance in a familiar location. We went to a local mall in Marin County. I was asked to find a specific meeting spot that was before you get to the movie theater. I knew if I smelled popcorn, I had gone too far.

I smelled popcorn and stopped.

Two women came over and asked if I needed help. I said yes, and they helped me find the meeting spot where my instructors were waiting.

At the end of this exercise, the instructors reassured me that asking for help is OK. You don’t have to do this alone.

I like to remember Helen Keller’s famous quote: “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”

Learn to do things a new way. There are many people with sight loss who work full-time and live fully. To reach this place, you will have to learn to do things in a different way.

Embrace using a travel cane (also called a long cane and white cane) and guide dog. Reach out to organizations with orientation/mobility training, guide dog services and other lifestyle learning. Find accessibility devices that will support your using smartphones, TV monitors, accessibility tools, books and more.

I lived with others who have sight loss for one month toward the beginning of my journey. I came out of my 30-day experience with no limitations and a guide dog.

Have fun in your life, move forward and do things you enjoy. At first it may feel like some of the things you love to do are suddenly out of the question. This can be true for some things, but there are so many ways of adapting activities to allow you to do just about everything you love.

I spend my downtime with family and friends. I garden, walk, hike and tandem bike. I do the same things I used to, just in a different way. It can be frustrating and challenging. Things take longer. But with determination, a positive outlook and support, all the joy that you had in your life before sight loss is still accessible.

These are my tips. Grieve, take a deep breath, keep things in perspective. Focus on what you’re grateful for and be fearless. Allow yourself to have fun and laugh again.

Focus on all the things you can do; imagine.

Bob Sonnenberg is CEO of the Earle Baum Center of the Blind in Santa Rosa.

