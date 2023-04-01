Close to Home: Sonoma County groundwater plan needs more work

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Over two years of severe drought in 2020 and 2021, Sonoma County saw the impact of unregulated groundwater pumping on water users and the environment.

Streams were pumped dry by neighboring wells during the drought’s summer months, killing juvenile salmon. Summers also brought warnings of algae blooms that can kill pets and harm children. Meanwhile, some water users saw their wells go dry — and the state water board ordered hundreds of others to stop pumping from the Russian River.

All of these problems were exacerbated by inadequately regulated well drilling and groundwater pumping around the county. But there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon.

After months of consultation with Sonoma County residents and experts, county staff has released a new ordinance to begin improving the management of local groundwater.

The draft ordinance, which goes to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, has some encouraging aspects, and the overall framework has merit. In particular, the county’s intent is to protect natural resources in the Russian, Petaluma and Gualala rivers, Sonoma Creek and their tributaries.

However, the draft does not confront the fundamental problem — groundwater is not unlimited.

The draft would allow continued increases in groundwater extraction rather than limiting the amount pumped at a safe level. Existing pumping is harming water users and salmon in dry years. So, permitting more wells without limits on extraction will inevitably allow those impacts to grow.

The draft does not require collecting sufficient information to tell when water is available for extraction and when pumping must be limited to maintain stable groundwater levels and a healthy environment.

The goal should be to establish a program that helps Sonoma County manage groundwater to live within its means — including avoiding or minimizing harm to public trust resources.

To evaluate the draft ordinance, imagine that the county was developing a program to prevent overdraft of its bank account (i.e., living within its means). The draft groundwater program sets up the procedures for withdrawals but doesn’t define the current balance, a minimum balance or an effective mechanism to account for deposits or withdrawals.

We wouldn’t trust our money in that bank. And it’s not enough to get the job done managing the county’s groundwater.

On Tuesday, the supervisors will discuss the draft ordinance and consider possible improvements. A reasonable path forward is for the board to take a two-step approach.

First, the supervisors should adopt an interim ordinance that eliminates or narrows currently proposed over-the-counter permit loopholes and strengthens a few provisions, including:

— Limiting the proposed shortcut for approval of new wells to truly low volume, noncommercial uses. The current draft would streamline approval for new wells pumping 1,800 gallons a day — enough to meet the needs of as many as 16 people in Sonoma County. That’s too much. The limit for low-volume wells should be no more than 450 gallons per day, which is double what state regulators are proposing as needed to meet the needs of a family of four.

— Providing over-the-counter permits only for the replacement of low-volume residential wells, and up to 1,800 gallons per day for legally established existing uses, such as subsistence agriculture. These over-the-counter permits should exclude commercial agricultural operations.

— Expanding the area covered by environmental protections in the ordinance to ensure watershedwide protection of the streams essential to supporting our struggling local salmon and steelhead runs.

— Requiring metering and monitoring for all wells, not just new or replacement wells pumping more than 1,800 gallons per day.

Second, the supervisors should commit the county to developing within two years a revised ordinance that tackles the cumulative impacts of all withdrawals on the environment and existing water users. That requires improved data gathering and analysis to enable the county to set a safe limit on total pumping.

This two-step approach will begin placing common sense requirements on new well permitting now, while moving toward long-term limits to ensure that we don’t bust our groundwater budget.

Ultimately, the county’s groundwater shares an important quality with a household budget. You can’t consistently overspend your budget without facing nasty consequences in the long term. And make no mistake. The long-term consequences of continued unlimited groundwater drilling and pumping could be dire.

In Sonoma County and much of California, counties and water agencies have been pretending that groundwater is limitless. It’s not. And climate change is likely to produce more severe droughts in the future. It’s time to stop kicking this can down the road.

Sonoma County deserves credit for beginning to tackle the challenge of ensuring that groundwater pumping is environmentally and economically sustainable. But the draft ordinance must be improved.

Sean Bothwell is executive director for California Coastkeeper Alliance. Don McEnhill is executive director of Russian Riverkeeper.

