Close to Home: Standing for myself and others, with pride

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

I’m Emelina Minero, a 35-year-old native Petaluma resident. I’m also a lesbian. My younger self would have never shared that.

In sixth grade, I grabbed a knife from the kitchen, walked into my parents' bathroom and put it against my neck.

I felt alone in elementary school, developed depression in middle school and had debilitating anxiety in high school.

Emelina Minero

I didn’t feel safe growing up in my hometown’s K-12 school system.

In kindergarten, my first crush, a girl, kissed me on the cheek during reading time. We were sent to the back of the classroom to separate tables.

In high school, I remember hearing my friends say, “They shouldn't be allowed to go to our school,” referring to the only out people at our school. Fortunately, they’re allies now.

Countless memories are ingrained in my mind starting from when I was 5 years old, like the boys on the playground playing “Smear the Queer” and frequently hearing “that’s so gay.” These moments made me feel invisible, voiceless and powerless.

In high school, I was in a constant state of hypervigilance. I slept through a lot of my classes as a coping mechanism. I developed irritable bowel syndrome and would vomit from the stress.

I remember walking past the counselor’s office toward Casa Grande High School’s science classrooms, and my vision blurred. I couldn’t breathe. My sister, Kristina Borba, drove me home from school that day. She drove me home early from school multiple days.

I loved school, being social and learning. I asked for extra homework in elementary school, took an advanced math class in middle school and had above a 4.0 average in my freshman year — but I struggled. Every time I entered a classroom, the quiet triggered an avalanche of thoughts: What are they thinking? What if they know? My brain shut down. I failed geometry in my sophomore year.

I grew up in the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell era. Marriage equality wasn’t possible. In 30-plus states, LGBTQ+ people could be fired or denied housing solely based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. And hearing about queer people being murdered in the news wasn’t uncommon — like 21-year-old Matthew Shepard, who was beaten, tied to a fence and left to die, or 15-year-old Sakia Gunn, who was stabbed to death after rejecting two men’s advances, saying she was a lesbian.

An aberration, a second-class citizen, disgusting. I was aware of how society viewed me since I was 5; it was traumatizing. It has taken me decades to release that trauma. I'm still working on it.

I don't want any child to experience what I did. Unfortunately, the trauma I experienced as a queer child is common.

Although society has become more LGBTQ+ inclusive, it’s still a minefield. The trans community has become more politicized, and people are fighting to deny their human rights; transgender kids feel this. According to a 2023 survey from the Trevor Project, 48% to 56% of transgender, nonbinary and genderqueer youth considered suicide in the past year.

As adults, we trivialize kids’ emotions and experiences, and that’s a mistake. When kids are dying by suicide, it means that we are failing to validate their experiences and emotions.

Kids need our support. They need to feel safe, seen and validated, and have the vocabulary and tools to express their feelings.

That is why my sister, Renee Ho, created the Petaluma-based organization Amor Para Todos; it means “Love for All”' in Spanish. I'm on the advisory board. Our mission is to work with schools and communities to make them more inclusive for our LGBTQ+ youth.

Amor Para Todos works with school districts and communities in Petaluma, Cotati, Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa, and we’re excited to expand. We've funded professional development for teachers and administrators, brought LGBTQ+-inclusive general education and family life curriculum to elementary schools and supported K-12 student-led APT and Genders and Sexualities Alliances clubs.

We also have funded Intersex Progressive Pride flags for local school and district buildings, hosted “I Am Jazz” community readings at the Petaluma Public Library, painted a rainbow crosswalk in downtown Petaluma, and much more.

We’ve even influenced state legislation — SB 760. If passed, California public schools will have all-gender restrooms as an option for students. We’re excited to continue our work.

Now through June 28 is our virtual fundraiser to help us fund our lifesaving mission, and our annual Give Out Day fundraising event is from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 28 at the Block Petaluma. I hope to see you there.

Emelina Minero, a dog sitter, freelance writer, editor and community manager, is an advisory board member for Amor Para Todos. She lives in Petaluma.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.