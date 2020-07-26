Close to Home: Still work to be done 30 years after the ADA

“I now lift my pen to sign this Americans with Disabilities Act and say let the shameful wall of exclusion finally come tumbling down.”

— George H.W. Bush

Those words were spoken on July 26, 1990, with the president flanked by two icons of the disability rights movement, Evan J. Kemp, Jr. and Justin Dart, who helped usher in a new era of inclusion and accessibility for persons with disabilities.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of that incredible day, and although America has come a long way, there is so much more work yet to be done to create true equality for our disability community.

From employment to transportation to participation in civic, commercial and consumer affairs, the Americans with Disabilities Act promises that people with disabilities can lead their lives and pursue their dreams without having to endure discrimination and with meaningful access to resources.

Franklin Elieh

Lake Kowell

The ADA has been transformative. Those old enough to remember pre-ADA life have witnessed physical environments literally transform to meet the legislation’s architectural mandates, and we have witnessed dramatic improvements to programmatic designs and communication platforms. Our nation is vastly more accessible because of the ADA, and this landmark legislation remains something to be excited and proud about 30 years after its passage.

While the ADA brought much-needed improvements to many aspects of the lives of persons with disabilities, it fell short on others.

There is still much progress to be made toward full access, integration and inclusion of disability communities, who in many ways remain marginalized in American society. For instance, lack of accountability and enforcement are still rampant. Special interests and lobbying groups continue to chip away at ADA’s requirements, especially when it comes to coverage of essential medical services and equipment as well as accessible and affordable housing.

Just because it is unlawful to discriminate against job applicants with disabilities doesn’t mean that such discrimination doesn't occur. Just because a resource should be accessible to a disabled person doesn’t mean it will be. The ADA is violated daily all across the country, and these violations are often systemic. Legislation is important and essential, but fundamental and lasting change occurs when hearts and minds and attitudes, not just codified rules, change.

Further, disability advocacy groups must fight each year for basic improvements to quality of life for their members, such as accessibility to services and equal representation in the workforce. Much like advocates for racial justice still need to advocate to vindicate the promises of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, advocates for disability rights must continue to champion the ADA of 1990.

That's why it's important to remind ourselves that access and non-discrimination aren’t just legal obligations or abstract values. They also ongoing processes, conscious choices and priorities that we must frequently reaffirm through policies and actions.

We never need an anniversary to ask ourselves, our companies, our governments, our clubs, churches, temples, mosques, etc., “What could we be doing to make the world, or our little corner of it, more accessible to more people so as to help ensure that no one is unfairly left out in the cold?” Asking and trying to answer that question is what the ADA, in spirit, is all about.

This year, California’s government can better prioritize and support the millions of Californians with disabilities represented by the ADA by addressing gaps that would improve basic rights, accessibility and better promote equality for this important constituency.

Lake Kowell is program director for the Disability Services & Legal Center in Santa Rosa, and Franklin Elieh is cofounder and vice president of the NorCal Spinal Cord Injury Foundation, which is based in San Jose.

