Close to Home: Students need to hear from Holocaust survivors

As a second-generation Holocaust survivor, I have spoken to students about my father’s escape from the Nazis. Through these experiences, I have come to believe it is imperative for the Holocaust to be actively taught in schools. While students may have read a chapter on the Holocaust in their history books, these words on a page have little impact on them. To make the tragedy real and relevant today, students need to hear from a survivor or descendant of a survivor and how it has impacted their lives.

Antisemitism and hate crimes are increasingly common. It is important for young people, the future leaders of our world, to understand what can happen when intolerance is left unchecked. The course of events is simple and starts with words like “us” and “them.” This creates a false division and can lead to prejudice, discrimination and even segregation and denial of work opportunities. This can lead to violence and even state-sponsored persecution and mass murder, as was witnessed during World War II and more recent genocides.

Much more needs to be done to bring public awareness to this toxic behavior. Public officials and civic leaders must use their platforms to speak out against antisemitism and all forms of intolerance.

Before one of my presentations, I was warned that one student came from a home where the family was Holocaust-deniers. At the end of my talk, this girl was the first to come up to me with questions. My story had an impact on her, and she threw her arms around me in a compassionate hug. If nothing else, my story made her think about the stories she had been told at home, and it was one that she said she would never forget.

Every year, the Sonoma County Yom Hashoah Planning Committee produces a Holocaust commemoration. This year’s event — “Step by Step … towards … Never Again!” — will be hosted via Zoom from 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday. Peter Krohn, a local Holocaust survivor, will share his experiences, along middle and high school students and teachers describing the impact of hearing Holocaust and genocide testimony in their schools. The program is free and open to the public, but you must register by noon Thursday. To register, or include the name of someone who perished during the Shoah or a survivor who is no longer with us in the 2023 Memorial Book, go to jccsoco.org.

Deborah Brownstone is a former member of the Alliance for the Study of the Holocaust and Genocide and The Story Project of Sonoma County.

