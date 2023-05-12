Close to Home: Survey respondents comments about government decision-making

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Here is a sampling of responses to the Sonoma State University research methods class survey questions about public views on government decision-making.

What are some of the things that you like most about living in your community?

Small town vibe, natural beauty, low traffic, ease of access to big cities

My immediate community is rural, which I like. I like it because of the open spaces, and the semblance to a small town. I also like it because we are very close to the amenities of a city, such as hospitals, health care, and all the services needed.

Small town atmosphere, rural area, quiet of the surrounding environment, and the feeling that most people are happy to be here.

Open space, natural beauty, generally congenial people

Many things to do. Good schools. Good-hearted people almost everywhere you go. Access to quality healthcare.

It's small enough to feel generally safe and big enough to have lots of options. The weather is good (particularly for gardening in my case).

Year round weather. Scenery. Volunteerism of the community. Location, near the ocean and the mountains.

The access to nature and open space. The variety of small local businesses and the quality of their merchandise. I'm close to my daughter and grandkids. The variety of music venues and the variety of music. The summer family offerings by the local cities.

I feel safe in talking about subjects other people might find contradict their beliefs.

Access to the greater Bay Area, including wine country and the Sonoma Coast.

Nearby parks, strong respect for nature, nearby creeks, community interest and involvement in nature, children and community welfare. I also love our library system.

I like running into people I know from different parts of life, whenever I go out. I know most of my neighbors. I grew up in a big city suburb but enjoy the small town life.

Great friends, lots of community participation and volunteerism, geographic location (Petaluma), weather, progressive political makeup, cultural resources, local beauty.

Natural beauty, people helping each other, many cultural opportunities.

What do you feel are the biggest issues or problems facing your community?

Creating adequate affordable housing without sprawl Balancing water availability and demand Making the shift away from fossil fuels for energy Decreasing polarization in view of changing demographics Better supporting those who work in health care and education

Public processes where input is solicited only after major decisions have been taken. No early dialogue with community, esp no effort to educate on issues and barriers to solutions as a precursor to seeking public input/ideas Checklist management of public processes, rather than the very difficult process of actual engagement in community-based problem solving

Close mindedness of many citizens, NIMBY, powerful interests fighting to freeze economic development, poor schools, inconsiderate drivers

Homelessness, disparity of wealth, high cost of housing (rental and to own), aging community due to high cost of housing keeping younger people from moving into the area.

Stable Housing for families and service workers who live and or work in our Town or nearby neighborhoods

Income inequality& related lack of affordable housing; lack of long term thinking/planning; inadequate support for public education.

Failure of officials to recognize and deal with local concerns, including rampant domination of monied interests: developers, corporate expansion, bureaucracies, law enforcement, and managing common interest issues.

I believe the County is the largest employer - that seems unsustainable to me. Quality of schools and the large number of very small districts. I believe more should be spent on students and less on total county-wide administrative infrastructure and we would have better offerings and support for students.

The lack of affordable housing and our young generations being pushed out or having to live with their parents to afford to live here. The homeless issue.

Not enough communication between various factions or interests. Homelessness and high housing costs. Government that addresses symptoms and not problems.

Til last week, drought and concern about future access to water. Wildfires and other climate change related threats. Homelessness and lack of enough supports for people with very low incomes or substantial mental health issues. High cost of housing, and high cost of living

Traffic, gangs, homelessness. the cost of housing.

Fire Control, Hunger, Education, Homeless, e.g., Short Term Vacation Rentals... which reduces available homes and pushes up rents, as well as changing the landscape of a community.