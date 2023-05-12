Close to Home: Survey respondents comments about government decision-making

A sampling of responses to survey questions about public views on government decision-making.|
RICHARD HERTZ
RICHARD HERTZ TEACHES RESEARCH METHODS AT SONOMA STATE UNIVERSITY.
May 12, 2023, 11:45AM

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Here is a sampling of responses to the Sonoma State University research methods class survey questions about public views on government decision-making.

What are some of the things that you like most about living in your community?

Small town vibe, natural beauty, low traffic, ease of access to big cities

My immediate community is rural, which I like. I like it because of the open spaces, and the semblance to a small town. I also like it because we are very close to the amenities of a city, such as hospitals, health care, and all the services needed.

Small town atmosphere, rural area, quiet of the surrounding environment, and the feeling that most people are happy to be here.

Open space, natural beauty, generally congenial people

Many things to do. Good schools. Good-hearted people almost everywhere you go. Access to quality healthcare.

It's small enough to feel generally safe and big enough to have lots of options. The weather is good (particularly for gardening in my case).

Year round weather. Scenery. Volunteerism of the community. Location, near the ocean and the mountains.

The access to nature and open space. The variety of small local businesses and the quality of their merchandise. I'm close to my daughter and grandkids. The variety of music venues and the variety of music. The summer family offerings by the local cities.

I feel safe in talking about subjects other people might find contradict their beliefs.

Access to the greater Bay Area, including wine country and the Sonoma Coast.

Nearby parks, strong respect for nature, nearby creeks, community interest and involvement in nature, children and community welfare. I also love our library system.

I like running into people I know from different parts of life, whenever I go out. I know most of my neighbors. I grew up in a big city suburb but enjoy the small town life.

Great friends, lots of community participation and volunteerism, geographic location (Petaluma), weather, progressive political makeup, cultural resources, local beauty.

Natural beauty, people helping each other, many cultural opportunities.

What do you feel are the biggest issues or problems facing your community?

Creating adequate affordable housing without sprawl Balancing water availability and demand Making the shift away from fossil fuels for energy Decreasing polarization in view of changing demographics Better supporting those who work in health care and education

Public processes where input is solicited only after major decisions have been taken. No early dialogue with community, esp no effort to educate on issues and barriers to solutions as a precursor to seeking public input/ideas Checklist management of public processes, rather than the very difficult process of actual engagement in community-based problem solving

Close mindedness of many citizens, NIMBY, powerful interests fighting to freeze economic development, poor schools, inconsiderate drivers

Homelessness, disparity of wealth, high cost of housing (rental and to own), aging community due to high cost of housing keeping younger people from moving into the area.

Stable Housing for families and service workers who live and or work in our Town or nearby neighborhoods

Income inequality& related lack of affordable housing; lack of long term thinking/planning; inadequate support for public education.

Failure of officials to recognize and deal with local concerns, including rampant domination of monied interests: developers, corporate expansion, bureaucracies, law enforcement, and managing common interest issues.

I believe the County is the largest employer - that seems unsustainable to me. Quality of schools and the large number of very small districts. I believe more should be spent on students and less on total county-wide administrative infrastructure and we would have better offerings and support for students.

The lack of affordable housing and our young generations being pushed out or having to live with their parents to afford to live here. The homeless issue.

Not enough communication between various factions or interests. Homelessness and high housing costs. Government that addresses symptoms and not problems.

Til last week, drought and concern about future access to water. Wildfires and other climate change related threats. Homelessness and lack of enough supports for people with very low incomes or substantial mental health issues. High cost of housing, and high cost of living

Traffic, gangs, homelessness. the cost of housing.

Fire Control, Hunger, Education, Homeless, e.g., Short Term Vacation Rentals... which reduces available homes and pushes up rents, as well as changing the landscape of a community.

Lack of upkeep of our beautiful natural surroundings and basic infrastructure, not enough planning for infrastructure improvements before allowing for more growth, low wage jobs that don't cover cost of living in the area

In what ways do you feel that news coverage of issues in your community or about politics, elections or government could be improved?

More effort on historical perspective - how did this problem arise? (none of our issues are new, but too few know the history and conventional wisdom mythology often accepted as fact)

Have community identify top 5 concerns to be addressed. Then report via news media, how City Council, Board of Supervisors, and California state reps are addressing these issues through proposed legislation

I feel that the articles are sometimes biased in a liberal direction. I am a liberal myself, but some articles are written with liberal assumptions. Mostly though, I feel the local written press, is even handed.

Email distribution list with links to the schedules of meetings that are open to the public that includes link to attend remotely AND a detailed agenda.

Announcement of meetings should be at least a week ahead. Email distribution with link to meeting minutes with the results and votes described clearly.

More reporting on substance and policy, less on "horse race"

Present news and public issues with less emphasis on controversy, more emphasis on real-life impacts and consequences

I don't feel that issues at the state level are being covered adequately

More thorough coverage of what issues are coming before the City Council and the Board of Supervisors in a timely manner.

More local news that explains the various boards etc. that are involved

More focus on city and county issues - via an online newsletter monthly. Provide summaries of issues that are in front of the local government bodies via information on a website.

Disclose where the money supporting issues comes from. Present long term views where the results of decisions will lead. Ask hard questions: Where will the water and electricity come from for new development? Show 10,20,50 year projections.

Presenting opposing stances on issues

We no longer have a weekly newspaper to keep us informed. This would also be a place to ask questions about local issues. That would be very helpful. A weekly newsletter from the City Council and the police department. We have no idea what's going on

More outreach to Latino community

Present both sides of all issues. Journalists need to get back to the who, what, where, why, and when and check their own bias at the door. This applies to both sides.

Regular spot in newspaper for calendar of upcoming events issues being addressed by local govt. My own personal involvement in local issues could improve.

Are there any comments you would like to add about any of the topics in this survey?

One of the biggest political problems both locally and nationally is the level of campaign contributions from special interest groups (as opposed to those from individuals, although that is sometimes a problem too).

Having the bandwidth to pay attention and participate in local politics is related to economic security. Our current system, where people work two jobs while raising children and caring for aging parents, discourages participation. Addressing economic inequality would allow many more people to participate.

I’d like more and easier access to issues in Santa Rosa and Sonoma County as well as means to give my input on the issues without having to miss work to speak at a council or board meeting. Thank you for asking!

Too many issues are glossed over or ignored. The city can do better to find the issues that need to be addressed.

People need to be less hard-headed about politics and realize others with opinions that differ are neither stupid or evil and should be respected.

I would like citizens to have better forms of information, more in-depth reporting, more context in reporting on issues.

In my view, a fundamental problem is that civic participation requires both informed participants, and ongoing discussions (not 3 minute public comment) on complex issues as we try to move towards a solution. Too often we get simplistic assumptions about causes and solutions, and no real exploration in a public space. Too often "experts" gift a solution without really understanding the reality in the specific community - fostering a lack of trust in the community, and often less than optimal solutions. earlier engagement with the community (not just "representatives" of the community) is key - and unfortunately difficult and time consuming. But necessary.

In Santa Rosa, elections need to be reformed to require the winning candidate to capture at least 50% of the vote, and should city council members be paid a living wage as a full-time representative? Yes.

I know that I could be more involved with local governance if I chose to be. There are opportunities to be involved that I don't take - my minimal involvement is a function of my choice as much as a function of opportunities for involvement.

I am, originally, a SF native. As a woman of the boomer generation I've been impacted greatly by the memory of great changes. It took a lot of people to make them happen and I would like to help turn the tide from losing those changes

Can the folks that commit their lives / time to public office, comment on how / when they find value in getting a letter or email on a particular issue. when does a public official actually reject a proposal / issue that receives a good deal of skepticism

Most of the candidates I vote for do not win. Most of the propositions I vote against pass. I believe in balanced budgets, government pensions funded not huge deficits, reducing the size of government across the board.

Richard Hertz, a longtime pollster, teaches research methods at Sonoma State University. He lives in Bodega Bay.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.